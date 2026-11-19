An LED display manufacturer can show a cabinet's ventilation openings in a product drawing. That drawing cannot show what a building contractor will put beside them. Thermal trouble often starts in this gap between the cabinet and the finished installation. The review has to cover the actual wall, its surroundings and the route for later maintenance.

When two drawings describe different amounts of space

Take an outdoor display close to a building facade. The product drawing shows its cabinets in isolation. The architectural plan adds brackets, cables and cladding. Overlaying the two reveals whether an opening faces free space or a newly enclosed cavity. It also shows whether a technician could reach the rear of the screen. These are different checks: air may have a route that a person cannot use, or access may remain while the planned airflow is blocked.

The operating brief must travel with those drawings. Write down the intended hours, the screen's position and the surrounding structure. For a wall that may change between design and construction, record who will review a revised layout. None of this produces a temperature rating. It gives the technical team a defined installation to assess, instead of an abstract cabinet in open air.

In our outdoor installation guidance, we explain a specific failure pathway. A working screen produces heat, and its integrated circuit may not operate normally if ambient temperature is high while dissipation is poor. The page does not turn that observation into a rating for every model. It makes the site discussion necessary before the team accepts a cooling proposal.

Site conditions can dictate extra equipment

The question“fan or air conditioner?” cannot be settled from a product photograph. SRYLED's outdoor guidance discusses ambient temperature while describing the supporting steel structure. It lists power distribution boxes, air conditioners, axial fans, aisles and ladders as possible supporting equipment. Each affects the space around the display, but the list does not prescribe a package for every installation.

For each proposed auxiliary item, the coordinated drawing should answer four questions: where it sits, what supplies its power, how it can be reached and who maintains it. A fan shown in a blank corner at concept stage can end up behind another trade's work. The project team needs the answer before it treats the fan as part of the solution.

The outdoor advertising LED display on SRYLED's product site is a useful reference for a model discussion. Bring the product selection and the site drawing together, then ask the responsible technical team to confirm the applicable operating conditions.

A cooling path needs a maintenance path

A ventilation feature is only useful over time if it can be inspected and kept clear. SRYLED's LED screen maintenance guidance calls for regular cleaning of ventilation holes and heat sinks. That instruction is deliberately more specific than“maintain the screen”: it names the parts a maintenance plan should locate. The appropriate cleaning procedure and interval still depend on the selected equipment and its site.

Before accepting the installation, walk through the work a technician would actually do. Can the relevant opening be seen without removing unrelated equipment? Can the area around a heat sink be reached? If modules are serviced from the front, does that also give access to the parts involved in cooling, or is a separate route needed? Front service and thermal service are different questions. A drawing should answer both.

The handover should say who inspects these parts and how an observation becomes a service request. A vague instruction to“check cooling” leaves room for disagreement when the display is already in use. A location, a responsible team and the selected model's instructions make the routine repeatable.

A compact review for the purchase file

Use the table as a discussion record. It is a suggested review, not a representation that every supplier includes these documents or services.