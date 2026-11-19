Rising Power Demand Makes Device Lifetime Critical

With the rapid growth of new energy vehicles, solar and energy storage, data centers, rail transit and smart grids, global electricity demand keeps climbing and system voltage levels continue to rise. High-voltage, high-power applications place tougher demands on power devices: higher breakdown capability, lower losses, better thermal stability and longer service life.

Conventional silicon devices are approaching their physical limits under high voltage, high temperature and high frequency. Thanks to its material properties, silicon carbide (SiC) has become the most representative core material in power semiconductors and an important foundation for the next generation of energy equipment.

Why Is Silicon Carbide the Material of Choice for Energy Equipment?

SiC is a wide-bandgap semiconductor. Its key characteristics include:



. Wide bandgap: about three times that of silicon, enabling stable operation at higher voltages and temperatures.

. High breakdown field strength: about ten times that of silicon, allowing thinner devices with lower on-resistance.

. High thermal conductivity: efficient heat dissipation supports higher power density and simpler cooling design.

. High-temperature stability: chemically stable, with excellent resistance to heat and corrosion. . High switching frequency: reduces switching losses, shrinks passive components and improves system efficiency.

These properties let SiC devices deliver higher efficiency and longer life in high-voltage scenarios, and they also demand higher material quality from upstream substrate and crystal growth processes.

SiC Powder: The Source of Crystal Growth

The mainstream method for growing SiC single crystals today is physical vapor transport (PVT). Under high temperature and low pressure, SiC powder sublimates, and the vapor species travel to the seed crystal surface, where they recrystallize into an ingot. The powder is therefore the source of the entire growth process: its purity, particle morphology, size distribution and sublimation behavior directly affect defect density, electrical performance and overall yield.

Pain Points of Conventionally Synthesized Powder: Carbon Encapsulation and Yield

Most SiC powder in the industry is made by solid-state synthesis (such as the carbon–silicon reaction). In practice, customers have reported several common issues:



. Prone to carbon encapsulation: during synthesis, carbon can form shells on or inside particles, making sublimation unstable and potentially introducing carbon inclusions and other defects into the crystal.

. Yield impact: uneven sublimation caused by carbon encapsulation makes crystal growth fluctuate, which in turn affects final yield. . Limited loading efficiency: powder morphology and packing behavior limit how much material fits in a single furnace run.

Why Did Semicera Choose CVD SiC Powder?

Semicera developed CVD SiC powder in response to clear customer demand. To address the carbon encapsulation and yield problems of synthesized powder, we use chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to produce SiC powder, and we have verified its advantages in real applications:

1. Avoids carbon encapsulation and improves yield

The CVD process forms SiC by vapor-phase deposition, producing dense and uniform material that effectively avoids the carbon encapsulation common in synthesized powder. Sublimation is more stable, and crystal growth yield is better.

2. Larger loading per furnace run and higher efficiency

CVD SiC powder has high density, so more material can be loaded in each furnace run. This helps raise output per run and overall production efficiency, and it lowers unit cost.

Why Are Larger Particle Sizes Better?

Particle size is one of the key parameters in the PVT process.



. Conventional small-particle powder: large specific surface area and fast sublimation lead to a narrow process window, make the process hard to control and demand very high process stability. . Large-particle powder: sublimates more slowly and steadily, making crystal growth easier to control and yield higher. It is also easier to load, and it helps customers with equipment commissioning, process development and continuous improvement.

Large-particle CVD SiC powder therefore gives customers a wider process window and better controllability.

Non-Contact Crushing: Flexible Particle Size with High Purity

Different processes call for different particle sizes. Semicera uses non-contact crushing technology to break large-particle CVD SiC material down to the smaller sizes required. Compared with conventional contact-based mechanical crushing, this approach:



. Reduces introduced impurities, preserving higher purity.

. Offers more flexible size control, meeting the needs of different customers and processes. . Delivers better overall results, providing reliable support for high-quality crystal growth.

Customer Recognition: Repeat Orders

Semicera's CVD SiC powder has been validated at customer sites and has received repeat orders. This is real-world recognition of the product's performance, stability and consistency, and it strengthens our commitment to keep investing and improving.

Conclusion

As power semiconductors move toward higher voltage, higher efficiency and longer life, the quality of upstream materials sets the ceiling for device performance. Semicera will continue to be guided by customer needs and keep optimizing its CVD SiC powder process, offering customers worldwide a purer, more stable and more efficient silicon carbide source material solution.

To learn more about Semicera CVD SiC powder specifications, samples or technical support, please contact us.

About us

Our company boasts a full suite of production facilities, including molding, sintering, machining, and coating, ensuring comprehensive control over product quality and the ability to implement the most cost-effective production strategies. This integrated approach not only lowers costs but also enhances our competitiveness, allowing us to offer customers superior products at more competitive prices.