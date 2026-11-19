The USDA's recently released "2025 China Raisin Annual Report" shows that my country's raisin production is projected to rebound to 200,000 tons in the 2025/26 season (August 2025 to July of the following year), an 18% increase from the previous season. Due to reduced supply from Turkey, my country's raisin exports surged by 228% in the 2023/24 season. Driven by strong international demand, the average export price of my country's raisins: is currently up 13% year-on-year. With the continued improvement in the quality of Chinese raisins, exports are expected to continue to grow. Meanwhile, raisin imports are expected to decline further.

Production & Regional Insight

my country's raisin production is projected to increase by nearly 18% to 200,000 tons in the 2025/26 season. Xinjiang accounts for approximately 95% of my country's total raisin production, with Turpan remaining the largest raisin-producing region within Xinjiang. Turpan experienced high temperatures last season, negatively impacting grape pollination and resulting in a reduced yield of fresh table grapes. According to local media reports, Turpan's grape production for the 2025/26 season is estimated at 1.6 million tons. Weak market prices for fresh table grapes (especially the Shine Muscat variety) in the 2025/26 season have prompted producers to shift more grape production towards raisin processing. Typically, about 70% of Turpan's fresh table grapes are processed into raisins.

Local raisin processing companies say that thanks to upgraded processing facilities, the quality of Xinjiang raisins will continue to improve in the 2025/26 season. Currently, the ratio of green to Black Raisins is estimated at 60% to 40%, but strong international demand for black raisins is expected to increase their share in the 2025/26 season.

Market Stocks & Trade Trends

Trade and industry sources indicate that raisin stocks (primarily in Turpan) are at very low levels at the start of the 2025/26 season. Strong exports coupled with reduced domestic production have led to the decline in stocks. According to trade sources, the export boom has almost absorbed all carryover stocks, which were estimated at 5,000 to 10,000 tonnes at the start of the 2024/25 season.

About Us

Tianjin Beauty Food Co., Ltd. is an advanced manufacturer and exporter based in Tianjin, China, is located in Zhongguancun Collaborative Innovation Demonstration Base, Tianjin Binhai New Area, China., specializing in a wide range of nuts and dried fruits.