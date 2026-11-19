In upscale hotels, retail stores, or office lobbies across Europe, a vibrant plant wall instantly elevates the spatial ambiance. Yet high maintenance costs and strict lighting requirements of real greenery often deter commercial projects. DYG brings a professional solution: Create a realistic faux greenery wall that requires no watering or pruning while perfectly replicating the texture and color of natural leaves. Our design team offers turnkey services-from modular installation to custom shapes-tailored to European commercial spaces, turning your wall into a maintenance-free work of art.

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DYG's artificial plant walls feature dozens of faux foliage types-from moss and ferns to broadleaf plants-allowing endless layered combinations. Whether you need a minimalist green wall, a fire-rated artificial green wall, or a modular plant wall, we provide 3D design previews for every project. Across Europe, we have built durable, true-to-touch vertical gardens for coworking spaces, brand flagship stores, and airport lounges-all materials certified to EU fire safety and environmental standards.

Choosing DYG's faux greenery wall means zero irrigation, zero trimming, and year-round lush impact. Visit our independent website now to explore prefab solutions and custom case studies designed specifically for European commercial spaces. From concept sketch to on-site installation, DYG helps you create an unforgettable green wall, artificial green wall, plant wall with minimal long-term cost-making natural aesthetics a lasting signature of your commercial space.

About us

Weihai Deyuan Network Industry Co., Ltd. is an experienced company which focuses on the trade of Artificial Grass and Artificial plants.