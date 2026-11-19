MENAFN - GetNews)"Ecominsights"Amazon sellers, brands and agencies can now ask ChatGPT or Claude questions about products, brands, sellers and keywords and get answers drawn from Ecominsights data.

United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, today announced that its data is now available inside ChatGPT and Claude through a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Once connected, sellers can ask an AI assistant plain-language questions such as“Which brands lead this category?” or“How has this keyword's search volume changed?” and the assistant pulls the answer from Ecominsights' database of more than 5 million products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 520,000+ keywords.

“Sellers already use AI assistants to write listings, plan launches and think through strategy,” said the Ecominsights team.“The problem is that a chatbot on its own doesn't know how much a product sold last month or who's winning a category. Now it can look that up. You ask the question in ChatGPT or Claude, and the answer comes from Ecominsights data instead of a guess.”

What MCP is and why it matters

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to outside tools and data sources. Instead of copying numbers out of a dashboard and pasting them into a chat, a user connects the data source once, and the assistant can query it whenever a question calls for it.

For Amazon sellers, that means research and analysis can happen in one conversation. A seller can ask an assistant to compare three products, pull a brand's monthly sales trend, check a keyword's search volume and CPC, and then write a summary or a launch plan based on the results, all without leaving the chat.

What sellers can ask

The Ecominsights MCP server gives AI assistants nine read-only tools covering the platform's core data:



Products: search for products, look up a single product by ASIN, and compare several products side by side, including month-by-month estimated sales history.

Brands and sellers: look up a brand or seller and see estimated sales and how they've trended.

Keywords: check a keyword's search volume and CPC, and how both have moved over time.

Categories: browse categories and see the top products in each. Usage: check how much of the account's allowance has been used.

Example questions sellers can ask once connected:

1.“What are the top products in this category, and which ones have grown over the last few months?”

2.“Compare these three ASINs on estimated monthly sales.”

3.“How big is this brand on Amazon, and is it growing or shrinking?”

4.“Has search volume for this keyword gone up or down, and what's happening to its CPC?”

As with everything on the platform, sales figures are estimates. Amazon doesn't publish how much any product, brand or seller sells, and Ecominsights labels its numbers that way.

Works with ChatGPT, Claude and developer tools

The server is live at and works with:



ChatGPT, added as a custom MCP server. It has been tested on a free ChatGPT account, with no developer mode required.

Claude on claude, added as a custom connector. Developer tools that support MCP, including Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Cursor and VS Code.

In ChatGPT and Claude, setup takes a few minutes. The user adds the server address, signs in on an Ecominsights page, and pastes in an API key from their Ecominsights account. Step-by-step instructions for each app are in the Ecominsights developer documentation at ecominsights/developers/docs.

Built to be safe by default

The company says it designed the server with a narrow, read-only scope:



Read-only. The tools can look up data but can't change anything in a user's account.

Your key, your limits. Every request runs under the user's own API key, so the same plan limits and usage tracking apply as with the Ecominsights API. Protection against hidden instructions. Product listing text comes from third parties on Amazon. Before results reach the assistant, the server strips hidden characters, HTML and embedded links from that text, and marks it as data, not instructions.

“We wanted this to be useful on day one and boring from a security point of view,” the team said.“It reads data. It doesn't write anything, and it doesn't trust what's inside a product listing.”

Availability and pricing

The MCP server is available now on every Ecominsights plan, including Free, with usage allowances that scale by plan. Free accounts can try it at no cost; paid plans cost $39 a month (Basic) and $119 a month (Pro) on annual billing, or $49 and $149 billed monthly, with higher limits and a 7-day money-back guarantee.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform with month-by-month history on 5M+ products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 520,000+ keywords. Sellers, brands and agencies use it to see how much any product or brand sold each month (estimated) and how a keyword's search volume and CPC have trended. Learn more at ecominsights.

ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic. Ecominsights is not affiliated with or endorsed by either company.

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