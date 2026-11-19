MENAFN - GetNews) New release“You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle” asks readers to rebuild their faith one honest habit at a time.

McDonough, GA - Nov. 19, 2026 - Author Larry D. Lewis has released his new faith-based book,“You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle,” written for anyone who feels their spiritual life has quietly slipped to the back burner. The book speaks to a familiar modern struggle: not rejecting faith outright, but letting it fade under the weight of deadlines, notifications, and daily noise.

Lewis writes for readers who recognize that feeling, the sense that something is missing even when life looks fine on paper. A packed calendar, a demanding job, or simple exhaustion can quietly push prayer and reflection further down the to-do list until they disappear altogether. Rather than offering guilt or judgment, the book treats that drift as something ordinary and fixable. It walks readers through practical steps to return to faith and, more importantly, stay there once the initial motivation fades.

Across its chapters, the book moves from the first step back toward belief into the harder, longer work of building a life around it: steady habits, honest self-examination, obedience, repentance, and the kind of endurance that outlasts a passing feeling. Lewis draws on scripture and everyday experience to argue that discipline, not emotion alone, keeps faith standing through ordinary weeks and hard seasons alike.

“People don't lose their faith in one dramatic moment,” Lewis said.“It slips away quietly, through missed prayers and busy schedules, until one day it feels far off. I wrote this book for anyone in that place, to show them the way back doesn't require perfection. It just requires a decision to start.”

The book is written in plain, direct language that avoids religious jargon, making it accessible to longtime believers and readers newer to faith alike. Each chapter builds on the last, giving readers a structure they can return to whenever life pulls their attention elsewhere. Readers looking for a practical, honest approach to spiritual growth, rather than another abstract self-help title, will find a book built around real, repeatable steps.

About the Author

Larry D. Lewis writes about faith as something lived daily, not reserved for quiet Sundays or difficult seasons. Drawing on years of personal reflection and study, he writes to help readers close the gap between what they believe and how they live.

“You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle” is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover editions wherever books are sold.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.

Lewis hopes the book serves less as a lecture and more as a companion, something readers can return to whenever life feels loud, and faith feels quiet. His goal is not to hand out easy answers, but to walk alongside readers as they rebuild a steady, lasting relationship with their faith.