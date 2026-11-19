MENAFN - GetNews) The free site compares genuine OEM parts and aftermarket alternatives for 1,673 refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, range and microwave part numbers.

United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Appliance Part Help (applianceparthelp ), a new free website for people repairing their own appliances, has launched with a simple promise: type in the number printed on the old part, and see every replacement for it in one place. The site lists the genuine OEM part alongside each aftermarket alternative, clearly labelled, so homeowners, landlords and repair technicians can choose with confidence instead of guessing.

At launch, Appliance Part Help covers 1,673 part numbers from six major appliance makers (Whirlpool, GE, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire and Bosch) and compares 7,253 replacement options from 924 brands.

“When a fridge stops making ice or a dryer stops heating, most people find the part number fairly quickly. The hard part comes next,” said the Appliance Part Help team.“Search that number on a big marketplace and you get pages of listings that may or may not fit, from brands you've never heard of, with the real part buried somewhere in the middle. We wanted one page per part number that lays out every option honestly.”

How it works

The site is built around three steps:

1. Find the part number. It's printed on the old part, or listed in the appliance's parts manual under its model number.

2. Compare every option. Each part page shows the genuine OEM part and each aftermarket replacement, labelled clearly, with pack sizes and fitment details.

3. Buy on Amazon. Shoppers check the current price and delivery on Amazon, and the site reminds them to confirm their model number on the product page before ordering.

Part pages also list compatible appliance models where that information is available, which helps when the old part is missing or its label has worn away.

What's covered

Appliance Part Help is organized by appliance and by brand. At launch it includes:



Refrigerator parts: 624 part numbers, including water filters, ice makers, crisper drawers, door gaskets and water inlet valves.

Washer parts: 313 part numbers.

Range parts: 294 part numbers, including knobs and burner components.

Dryer parts: 187 part numbers.

Dishwasher parts: 184 part numbers. Microwave parts: 43 part numbers.

Alongside the part pages, the site publishes dozens of guides on common repairs and part types, written to help readers work out what's wrong before they buy anything.

Why OEM versus aftermarket matters

Aftermarket parts can cost far less than the original, and many work just as well. Others don't fit as cleanly or last as long. The Appliance Part Help team says the site doesn't tell readers which to buy. It shows them which listing is the maker's own part and which are alternatives, so they can weigh price against peace of mind themselves.

“Some people want the exact original part, full stop. Others are happy with a well-made alternative at half the price,” the team said.“Both are reasonable. The point is to make it obvious which is which.”

Kept up to date

Listings change constantly on Amazon. Appliance Part Help refreshes its pages every month, adding new replacement options as they appear and checking that existing ones are still available.

Disclosure

Appliance Part Help is free to use and supported by affiliate commissions. As an Amazon Associate, the site earns from qualifying purchases. Brand names and part numbers mentioned on the site are trademarks of their respective owners and are used only to describe compatibility. Appliance Part Help is not affiliated with or endorsed by any appliance maker.

About Appliance Part Help

Appliance Part Help (applianceparthelp) compares every genuine and aftermarket replacement for an appliance part number in one place. It covers refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, range and microwave parts from Whirlpool, GE, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire and Bosch.

Media contact:...