MENAFN - GetNews) The new site lines up carmaker and aftermarket replacements for 972 part numbers, from ignition coils and fuel pumps to wheel hubs and A/C compressors.

United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Car Part Help (carparthelp ), a new free website for drivers and DIY mechanics, has launched to make one common job easier: finding every replacement for a car part when all you have is the number on the old part or its box. Enter that number, and the site shows every replacement sold under it side by side, including the carmaker's own part when Amazon sells it.

At launch, Car Part Help covers 972 part numbers and compares 3,335 replacement options from 264 brands. Part numbers come from 25 carmakers and interchange brands, including Toyota, Honda, Ford Motorcraft, GM ACDelco, Mopar, Fram, WIX, Denso, Timken, Moog, Monroe, KYB, Dorman and Gates.

“Car parts have a numbering problem,” said the Car Part Help team.“The same filter or hub assembly might be sold under a carmaker number, an aftermarket number and a cross-reference number from three other brands. If you search one of them, you only see part of the picture. We bring them together so you can see every option that matches.”

Built around interchange numbers

Many replacement car parts are identified by aftermarket interchange numbers rather than carmaker numbers. A wheel hub might carry a Timken number, an ignition coil a Standard Motor number, an oil filter a Fram number. Car Part Help uses those numbers as anchors and gathers every product sold under them, so a driver holding an old part with any of those numbers can find the full set of replacements.

How it works

1. Find the part number. It's printed on the old part, its box or the receipt. Filter, coil and hub numbers are often on a label or stamped into the part.

2. Compare every option. Each part page shows the carmaker's own part (when Amazon sells it) and each aftermarket replacement, labelled clearly, with pack sizes.

3. Buy on Amazon. Shoppers check the current price and delivery on Amazon. The site reminds them to confirm their vehicle's year, make, model and engine on the product page before ordering.

What's covered

Car Part Help is organized by part type and by brand. At launch it includes:



Wheel and hub parts: 221 part numbers, including wheel hub assemblies and bearings.

Cooling system parts: 146 part numbers, including radiators.

Filter parts: 137 part numbers, including engine air, cabin air and oil filters.

Ignition parts: 119 part numbers, including ignition coils.

Fuel system parts: 75 part numbers, including fuel pumps. Suspension, steering, climate and engine parts: struts, shocks, control arms, tie rods, ball joints, A/C compressors, blower motors, engine mounts and belt tensioners.

The site also publishes a library of guides on common part types and replacements.

A note on fitment

Car Part Help works by part number, not by vehicle. The team is clear that drivers should always confirm fitment for their exact year, make, model and engine on the product page, because the same part number can cover different vehicles and a single vehicle can take more than one variant.

“We'd rather say that plainly than pretend a website can guarantee fit,” the team said.“Match the number, then check your vehicle. That's how mechanics do it.”

Kept up to date

Car Part Help refreshes its pages every month, adding new replacement options as they appear on Amazon and checking that existing ones are still available.

Disclosure

Car Part Help is free to use and supported by affiliate commissions. As an Amazon Associate, the site earns from qualifying purchases. Brand names and part numbers mentioned on the site are trademarks of their respective owners and are used only to describe compatibility. Car Part Help is not affiliated with or endorsed by any carmaker or parts brand.

About Car Part Help

Car Part Help (carparthelp) compares every replacement for a car part number, from the carmaker and aftermarket brands, in one place. It covers filters, ignition, cooling, fuel, wheel and hub, suspension, steering, climate and engine parts.

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