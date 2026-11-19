Chinese Consulate General In New York Hosts Event Commemorating The 80Th Anniversary Of The Opening Of The Tokyo Trial
In his address, Ma described the Tokyo Trial as the most significant legal reckoning with Japan's crimes of aggression during World War II and a cornerstone of the postwar international order. Japanese militarism, he stressed, must be completely eradicated, and there must be full accountability for past crimes. He also underscored that the rise of neo-militarism must be firmly resisted, warning that truth must never be distorted, aggression glorified or peace eroded.
Recalling how the American Flying Tigers crossed the ocean to fight alongside Chinese soldiers and civilians, Ma outlined China's recent handover to the United States of the remains of American airmen who had flown the Hump Route in support of China's resistance against Japanese aggression. At the event, he guided guests through the themed photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. The Chinese and U.S. heads of state, Ma said, had reflected in September on their countries' history of fighting side by side during the war. Both sides should draw wisdom and strength from that shared history and contribute greater certainty and positive energy to world peace, development and prosperity, he added.
The event also featured a special screening of Dead to Rights, which drew a full house. Deeply moved by the film, many attendees called the atrocities committed in China by invading Japanese forces appalling, noting that the screening deepened their understanding of the Tokyo Trial's profound historical significance and underscored that peace is hard-won and history must never be forgotten.
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