MENAFN - GetNews)On November 13, the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York hosted an event themed“Learning from History, Upholding Justice, Aspiring for Peace” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. Acting Consul General Ma Xiaoxiao attended and delivered remarks. Doug Fitch-a descendant of George Fitch, who served as director of the International Committee for the Nanjing Safety Zone-also spoke. Ying-Ying Chang, mother of Chinese American author Iris Chang, and Boston College historian Franziska Seraphim addressed the gathering by video. More than 100 people from various sectors across the consular district took part, with a particularly strong turnout among young people. As part of the commemoration, the Consulate General hosted a photo exhibition organized by the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders and China Intercontinental Communication Center, with support from Zhejiang Provincial Association for International Cultural Exchange.

In his address, Ma described the Tokyo Trial as the most significant legal reckoning with Japan's crimes of aggression during World War II and a cornerstone of the postwar international order. Japanese militarism, he stressed, must be completely eradicated, and there must be full accountability for past crimes. He also underscored that the rise of neo-militarism must be firmly resisted, warning that truth must never be distorted, aggression glorified or peace eroded.

Recalling how the American Flying Tigers crossed the ocean to fight alongside Chinese soldiers and civilians, Ma outlined China's recent handover to the United States of the remains of American airmen who had flown the Hump Route in support of China's resistance against Japanese aggression. At the event, he guided guests through the themed photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. The Chinese and U.S. heads of state, Ma said, had reflected in September on their countries' history of fighting side by side during the war. Both sides should draw wisdom and strength from that shared history and contribute greater certainty and positive energy to world peace, development and prosperity, he added.

The event also featured a special screening of Dead to Rights, which drew a full house. Deeply moved by the film, many attendees called the atrocities committed in China by invading Japanese forces appalling, noting that the screening deepened their understanding of the Tokyo Trial's profound historical significance and underscored that peace is hard-won and history must never be forgotten.

About China Intercontinental Communication Center

At the China Intercontinental Communication Center, we share China's stories with the world. Founded in December 1993, we bring this vision to life through film and television production and distribution, book and periodical publishing, digital media, and cultural exchange programs. Our work reaches audiences in more than 200 countries and regions, building connections across cultures.