MENAFN - GetNews) Changzhou,China - November 19, 2026

Gator Track will welcome equipment dealers, distributors, fleet managers and other industry professionals at bauma CHINA 2026, held November 24–27, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Visitors can meet our team in Hall W4, Booth W4-790 to explore our rubber track and track pad offerings, see our All-Terrain Compact Track Loader (CTL) track and discuss product requirements aim at the show is to have practical conversations with the people who select, source, distribute, maintain and operate tracked equipment. Whether you are reviewing a replacement requirement, comparing product options or exploring an OEM project, we invite you to share your application needs with us.

Introducing the All-Terrain CTL TrackA featured product at our booth will be Gator Track's All-Terrain CTL Track. Its design uses individual raised tread blocks connected by two metal lugs. The track also features mud-discharge channels on both sides and anti-slip design elements on the sidewalls exhibition poster presents the track for work across gravel, snow, dirt, asphalt, mud and grass. We encourage visitors to discuss the product and its intended applications with our team. As with any rubber track, final suitability depends on the machine configuration, surface conditions, load, operating practices and other application factors. The range of surfaces shown describes the product's intended versatility; it should not be taken as a guarantee of identical performance in every condition.

The poster also describes the CTL tread pattern as a design developed in 2025 and states that it obtained a national design patent. Visitors interested in the design can meet with us at the booth to learn more about the product and discuss the details relevant to their equipment and applications.

Product options for different machinesGator Track's product scope includes mini excavator tracks, skid steer rubber tracks, CTL and multi-terrain loader tracks, and dumper tracks. The company also serves crawler carriers, agricultural tractors and harvesters, pavers, drilling machines and other tracked equipment. In addition to tracks, we offer excavator rubber pads and related track pad services B2B buyers, choosing a track begins with machine identification and fitment. The make, model, undercarriage configuration and existing track specifications should be verified before an order is placed. Buyers can help make a product discussion more focused by bringing a machine model and serial number, an existing part reference, photographs of the track or undercarriage, and information about the working environment.

These details are especially useful when a fleet includes multiple machine models or when equipment has been modified. Similar-looking tracks are not necessarily interchangeable. We recommend confirming the proposed product against the exact machine and reviewing the relevant technical information before purchase customization and product supportOur exhibition materials describe flexible OEM customization, including the development of new tread patterns, high-traction options and products for special specifications. They also describe compound selection intended to address performance requirements such as wear, aging and tear resistance.

These are areas for discussion, not universal performance guarantees. Requirements differ by machine, surface and duty cycle. We encourage buyers to describe their application and priorities so that product options can be considered against the actual operating conditions. Detailed product specifications, compatibility and customization scope should be confirmed for each project.

Gator Track's materials state that its products are manufactured by selected partner factories in China to company specifications and quality standards. They also describe services covering product development, quality follow-up and after-sales support. According to the company information provided for the show, AIMAX exports the Gator Track brand and has more than 15 years of experience in rubber track design, sales and aftermarket technical support.

Our customer markets include the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. At bauma CHINA, we look forward to speaking with existing customers and new contacts about the sourcing, service and product information they need in their own markets.

Meet the team at SNIECA trade show is a useful place to start or continue a business conversation. Dealers may want to discuss product options for their customers; fleet managers may be planning future track purchases; and service professionals may be evaluating track and pad requirements for particular machines. We welcome these different perspectives you are considering a track or pad for a specific machine, bring the relevant equipment details and questions. That information helps us identify what needs to be checked after the conversation, including fitment, application, product specifications, availability and commercial terms. Where a technical detail needs confirmation, we will base the discussion on the applicable product and machine information rather than assume that one recommendation fits every setup.

We will also have a coffee machine at the booth. Visitors are welcome to stop by for a coffee, meet our team and discuss their requirements.

Visit Gator Track at bauma CHINA 2026

Event: bauma CHINA 2026

Dates: November 24–27, 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai

Location: Hall W4, Booth W4-790

We invite industry professionals to explore Gator Track's rubber track options, learn about our All-Terrain CTL Track and discuss mini excavator tracks, skid steer rubber tracks, dumper tracks and excavator rubber pads with our team. We look forward to meeting you at bauma CHINA 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I meet Gator Track at bauma CHINA 2026?

Visit Hall W4, Booth W4-790 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 24–27, 2026.

2. What is the All-Terrain CTL Track's tread design?

The exhibition poster describes individual raised tread blocks connected by two metal lugs, mud-discharge channels on both sides and anti-slip design elements on the sidewalls.

3. Which surfaces is the All-Terrain CTL Track intended for?

The poster lists gravel, snow, dirt, asphalt, mud and grass. Actual suitability and performance depend on the machine, surface, load and operating conditions, so buyers should confirm application details with the team.

4. What equipment categories does Gator Track serve?

The product scope includes mini excavators, CTLs, MTLs, dumpers, crawler carriers, agricultural equipment, pavers, drilling machines and other tracked equipment. Availability and fitment should be confirmed for the specific machine.

5. What information should I bring to discuss a track requirement?

Bring the machine make and model, serial number if available, existing part reference, photographs and application details. This helps frame a fitment discussion; confirm compatibility and product specifications before ordering.

About us

Gator Track is a brand specializing in rubber tracks and rubber track blocks, suitable for small excavators, compact track loaders (CTL), multi-terrain loaders (MTL), tracked transport trucks/dumpers, agricultural tractors and harvesters, pavers, drills, and other tracked equipment. The brand is exported by AIMAX, a company with over 15 years of experience in the design, sales, and after-sales technical support of rubber tracks.