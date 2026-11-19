MENAFN - GetNews)China News Service (CNS) issued an article here Wednesday to promote its four-part short documentary series on the“2026 China-Italy Cultural Dialogue,” a journey that set out from Shanghai and traveled to Rome.

(Episode 3: As Industries Interlock, Natural Flow Runs Deep)

Nonghao! Salve! - Under the theme“When Shanghai Meets Rome: As Industries Interlock, Natural Flow Runs Deep,” the episode begins with everyday scenes: an authentic Italian restaurant in a shikumen lane commercial block in Shanghai, and a Chinese restaurant popular with locals on the streets of Rome.

The spread and rooting of food culture across borders is a vivid microcosm of business interaction between China and Italy. More transnational cooperation is unfolding across diverse fields, including emerging technology, design, and manufacturing, according to the CNS article.

The documentary showcases how the friendly business environments and complementary markets of China and Italy turn opportunities into mutual benefit, said the article.

In Shanghai, the number of newly established foreign-funded enterprises has grown year after year, and with the Shanghai-Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt-linking Shanghai with eight cities in Jiangsu-as a hub, more foreign R&D centers and regional headquarters are gaining the chance to integrate deeply into China's thriving innovation chain and journey into the future together.

A single drop of China-Italy industrial integration reflects the enduring global consensus to deepen mutual learning among civilizations through dialogue and to promote common development through cooperation, the article said.

About Us

Established on October 1, 1952, China News Service (CNS) has 31 branches in provinces and municipalities on the Chinese Mainland and 21 outbound branches or report stations in regions and countries including the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand and Kazakhstan. As a Chinese-language media source, CNS has been an Asian pioneer since it first set up its internet portal. Its website,, was launched in Hong Kong in 1995.