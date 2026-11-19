MENAFN - GetNews) “You Can't Change God's Word To Fit Your Life Style” offers a grounded, chapter-by-chapter guide to living faith consistently, not just feeling it occasionally.

McDonough, GA - Nov. 19, 2026 - In a culture that rewards speed, author Larry D. Lewis is asking readers to slow down instead. His new faith-based book, “You Can't Change God's Word To Fit Your Life Style,” is now available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover editions. It offers a steady, practical companion for anyone whose relationship with faith has grown quiet, complicated, or simply tired.

Lewis writes for readers who feel a gap between what they believe and how they actually live day to day. Rather than offering quick fixes or motivational slogans, the book moves through twelve connected chapters, starting with the first small step back toward faith and building toward the daily habits that keep it standing. Each chapter treats belief the way anything lasting gets built: slowly, with attention, through repetition rather than intensity.

That idea anchors the book's third chapter, “Walking the Path with Steadiness,” which carries its central message. Lewis frames faith less as a single decision and more as a direction someone keeps choosing, one ordinary day at a time. The chapter speaks to a familiar, quiet struggle: the exhaustion of trying to feel spiritually“on” constantly, and the relief of learning that steadiness, not perfection, is what actually holds.

Throughout the book, Lewis draws on scripture and everyday moments deadlines, distraction, doubt, fatigue to show how faith and daily life can work together instead of competing. Readers hoping for a tidy formula will instead find something closer to a conversation: honest, unhurried, and built on the idea that real change starts small and grows through consistency rather than willpower alone.

“You Can't Change God's Word To Fit Your Life Style” speaks to readers at any stage of their spiritual journey, whether reconnecting with faith after time away or working to steady a practice that already exists. The book does not ask readers to arrive with everything figured out. It simply asks them to keep walking.

About the Author

Larry D. Lewis writes about faith, discipline, and the everyday work of staying spiritually grounded. His writing centers less on dramatic transformation and more on the quiet consistency that makes lasting change possible, drawing on scripture alongside ordinary, lived experience.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.

Lewis hopes the book serves less as a lecture and more as a companion, something readers can return to whenever life feels loud, and faith feels quiet. His goal is not to hand out easy answers, but to walk alongside readers as they rebuild a steady, lasting relationship with their faith.