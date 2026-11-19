(MENAFN- GetNews) Xing Hua City,Jiangsu Province,China-November 19, 2026 Quick answer. Stainless steel threads can seize during assembly because rubbing under load disrupts the protective surface film. Exposed metal can adhere and transfer between mating threads: this is galling. It can occur without rust and does not automatically mean the fasteners have the wrong grade. Explore Fastener Products What Happens Inside the Thread? As a nut moves along a bolt, contact pressure and sliding can break the thin oxide film at surface high points. Local adhesion then tears or transfers metal. Increasing resistance can progress to seizure; forcing the joint further may strip threads or break the fastener. Mechanism: loaded sliding → surface film disruption → adhesion and metal transfer → thread damage or seizure. Galling, Cross-Threading or Corrosion? Similar symptoms can have different causes. These clues guide inspection; none proves the diagnosis by itself.

Possible issue What to check Galling Rising resistance with torn, smeared or transferred metal on mating threads. Cross-threading or mismatch Poor initial engagement, damaged starts, misalignment, or incompatible thread size and pitch. Corrosion-related seizure Exposure history, corrosion products and attack after service. Corrosion and mechanical damage may coexist.

Five Checks Before Tightening

Match thread specification and inspect for burrs, debris and damaged starts. Do not use extra torque to overcome a mismatch.A compatible lubricant or qualified coating can reduce friction. Its suitability depends on temperature, process media and cleanliness requirements.Avoid unnecessarily rapid tightening and repeated running of the threads. Follow the approved assembly procedure and fastening-system instructions.Lubrication changes the torque–preload relationship. A dry torque value must not be reused automatically on a lubricated joint.Grade, hardness, finish and fit all matter. Changing materials must also preserve required joint strength and corrosion resistance.

Assembly note: If resistance rises unexpectedly, stop and investigate under the applicable procedure. Forcing a seized joint can worsen damage. Do not reuse damaged fasteners without an approved assessment.

Does Switching from 304 to 316 Solve It?

No guaranteed cure. A different grade designation alone does not establish adequate galling resistance. Assess the mating pair and assembly conditions together; do not substitute a less corrosion-resistant material solely to prevent seizure.

About us

SAKY STEEL CO., LIMITED is a professional stainless steel supplier and exporter in China, focusing on stainless steel bars, pipes, tubes, sheets, plates, wires, wire ropes, special profile wires and custom stainless steel materials. With more than 20 years of export experience, we support global customers with ASTM, ASME, EN, DIN, JIS and GB standard materials, customized sizes, EN 10204 3.1 material certificates and reliable export service.