Stainless Steel Thread Seizing Highlights The Causes And Prevention Of Galling
|Possible issue
|What to check
|Galling
|Rising resistance with torn, smeared or transferred metal on mating threads.
|Cross-threading or mismatch
|Poor initial engagement, damaged starts, misalignment, or incompatible thread size and pitch.
|Corrosion-related seizure
|Exposure history, corrosion products and attack after service. Corrosion and mechanical damage may coexist.
Five Checks Before TighteningConfirm the fit. Match thread specification and inspect for burrs, debris and damaged starts. Do not use extra torque to overcome a mismatch. Use only approved lubrication. A compatible lubricant or qualified coating can reduce friction. Its suitability depends on temperature, process media and cleanliness requirements. Control installation speed. Avoid unnecessarily rapid tightening and repeated running of the threads. Follow the approved assembly procedure and fastening-system instructions. Match torque to surface condition. Lubrication changes the torque–preload relationship. A dry torque value must not be reused automatically on a lubricated joint. Review the material pairing. Grade, hardness, finish and fit all matter. Changing materials must also preserve required joint strength and corrosion resistance.
Assembly note: If resistance rises unexpectedly, stop and investigate under the applicable procedure. Forcing a seized joint can worsen damage. Do not reuse damaged fasteners without an approved assessment.
Does Switching from 304 to 316 Solve It?
No guaranteed cure. A different grade designation alone does not establish adequate galling resistance. Assess the mating pair and assembly conditions together; do not substitute a less corrosion-resistant material solely to prevent seizure.
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