MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province,China-November 19, 2026

Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd has introduced an integrated tube packaging machine developed for manufacturers that need to place a preformed stick-shaped product into a hinged-lid tube, close the lid and apply a full-wrap label in one coordinated process. The new automatic tube packaging machine connects container feeding, product insertion, lid closing and labeling, helping buyers replace several separate manual operations with a compact automated system.

Four Packaging Steps in One Coordinated System

The equipment follows a clear four-step sequence. First, an automatic tube feeding system supplies the open, hinged-lid containers to the working stations. Next, the machine inserts the buyer's preformed cylindrical product into each tube. A dedicated closing mechanism then presses the attached lid into position. Finally, an automatic wrap-around labeling machine applies a pressure-sensitive label to the outside of the finished tube.

By combining these functions, the system works as a tube loading closing and labeling machine rather than a stand-alone labeler or lid-closing unit. This integrated layout can reduce repeated product handling, simplify operator training and support a more consistent packaging flow. It also gives manufacturers a practical route to automated tube packaging equipment without building a line from multiple unrelated machines.

Designed for Hinged-Lid Tubes and Preformed Products

The machine is configured around a tube and attached hinged lid supplied as one component. The lid does not require a separate feeding bowl, which simplifies material preparation and station coordination. For buyers searching for a hinged-lid tube packaging machine, flip-top tube closing machine or plastic tube lid closing machine, this format provides a direct match for containers that arrive open and are closed only after product insertion.

The product loaded into the tube must be supplied in its finished, preformed shape. The machine does not manufacture or form the stick-shaped item. Its role is controlled insertion, making it suitable for searches such as preformed stick loading machine, cylindrical product insertion machine, automatic product loading into tubes and small cylindrical product packaging machine. This distinction helps engineering teams define the correct upstream and downstream responsibilities before selecting equipment.

Wrap-Around Labeling for Compact Cylindrical Containers

After lid closing, the tube moves to the labeling station. The self-adhesive tube labeling machine dispenses and wraps the label around the cylindrical container surface, creating a finished package ready for secondary packing. Buyers may also identify this configuration as a round tube labeling machine, cylindrical container labeling machine, 360-degree wrap labeling machine or pressure-sensitive tube labeler.

Label size, tube diameter, tube length and surface condition can influence feeding and application performance. Feibin therefore reviews actual samples before final machine configuration. This sample-based process supports a more reliable custom tube packaging solution and helps determine suitable guides, fixtures, closing pressure and label positioning for each package format.

What Buyers Should Provide Before Configuration

To prepare a technical proposal, buyers should send hinged-lid tube samples, finished preformed product samples and label rolls. Feibin's engineering team reviews the package relationship, confirms the required process and completes a test run before shipment. This approach is especially useful for companies comparing an automatic tube loading machine, tube cap closing machine, compact tube labeling system or complete integrated packaging line for cylindrical products.

The equipment can also be evaluated according to the buyer's production target, available floor space, tube orientation, label material and changeover requirements. Where several tube sizes are involved, the engineering review identifies which change parts and stored settings are required. As a result, buyers receive a machine configured around their real components instead of a generic demonstration format.

A Practical Automation Route for Specialized Tube Packaging

Feibin developed the system for manufacturers seeking fewer manual transfers between loading, closing and labeling. The combined platform offers one control point for the full sequence and can be incorporated into a broader automatic packaging line with upstream inspection or downstream collection equipment.

For procurement teams searching for a tube packaging machine manufacturer in China, custom automatic packaging machine, OEM tube packaging equipment, industrial tube packaging solution or turnkey packaging solution, Guangdong Feibin provides sample evaluation, process confirmation, equipment customization and test-run support. Buyers can submit their tube, preformed product and label samples to receive a configuration review and machine proposal.

About Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd

Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd is a professional packaging machine manufacturer based in Guangdong, China. The company specializes in labeling machines, closing equipment, loading systems and complete packaging line solutions for global B2B customers. Feibin supplies customized automatic packaging equipment with engineering support for sample testing, machine configuration and production-line integration.

For more information or to request a sample-based configuration review, please contact the Feibin international sales team.

About Us

Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd. was established in 2013. It is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales of labeling equipment and intelligent automation equipment. It is also a professional manufacturer of large packaging machinery. Our main products include High-precision labeling machine, filling machine, capping machine, shrinking machine, self-adhesive labeling machine and related equipment. It has a full range of labeling equipment, including automatic and semi-automatic online printing and labeling, round bottle, square bottle, flat bottle labeling machine, carton corner labeling machine; double-sided labeling machine, suitable for various products, etc. All machines have passed ISO9001 and CE certification.