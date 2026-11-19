MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Dental Practice - Schertz, TX - 2026 A dental practice in Schertz has been recognized by Meritly based on a public review record of 5 stars from 217 customer reviews, earning the Top-Rated Dental Practice designation for the area.

Schertz, United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - A 5-star rating from 217 public customer reviews has led to recognition for True Dental & Braces, a family-owned dental practice in Schertz, Texas. The practice received the Top-Rated Dental Practice award for Schertz in 2026 from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. Dr. Stacy Trieu leads the practice, which maintains its online presence at Truedentaltx.

The recognition from Meritly is determined by analyzing public customer review records to identify businesses that have achieved consistently high ratings from their customers. True Dental & Braces' rating of 5 stars represents the aggregate score from 217 reviews posted by patients on public platforms. The volume and consistency of positive reviews placed the practice among the top-rated dental providers in the Schertz area according to the platform's methodology. Meritly evaluates businesses across various industries by collecting and analyzing publicly available customer feedback to identify highly rated local establishments. The award reflects the experiences documented by patients who chose to share their assessments publicly.

How do I find the best dentist near me in Schertz

Patients searching for dental care in Schertz can evaluate providers based on several factors including public review records, range of services, and technology used in treatment. True Dental & Braces has accumulated more than two hundred reviews from patients who visited the practice and shared their experiences online. The practice serves families throughout the Schertz area with services designed for patients of all ages. The facility features state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technology, and the practice has created an environment designed to reduce anxiety associated with dental visits through a spa-like atmosphere.

True Dental & Braces provides comprehensive dental services to patients in Schertz and surrounding communities. The practice offers cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic treatments including traditional braces and Invisalign, dental implants, and emergency dental services. The practice also provides specialized DTR therapy, a treatment approach for patients experiencing bite-related conditions. Disclusion Time Reduction therapy addresses chronic headaches, migraines, jaw pain, facial muscle tension, and teeth grinding that may stem from an imbalanced bite. Dr. Trieu, a certified DTR provider, uses T-Scan digital bite analysis and EMG muscle technology to assess muscle activity related to bite issues and develop individualized treatment plans.

"True Dental & Braces is honored to be recognized as a Top-Rated Dental Practice in Schertz, Texas, a reflection of our dedication to exceptional patient care and the incredible trust of our community," said Stacy Trieu. "We are grateful for the continued love and support of our patients and invite our neighbors, friends, and families to experience the True Dental difference-where every smile matters, every patient is family, and together we build a healthier, happier community!"

True Dental & Braces recently expanded its service offerings with the introduction of Disclusion Time Reduction therapy. The technology-driven treatment targets symptoms associated with an imbalanced bite, including chronic headaches, migraines, jaw pain, facial muscle tension, and teeth grinding. Dr. Trieu employs advanced T-Scan digital bite analysis and EMG muscle technology to identify bite-related muscle activity and create personalized treatment protocols for patients experiencing these conditions.

About True Dental & Braces

True Dental & Braces is a family-owned dental practice located in Schertz, Texas, under the leadership of Dr. Stacy Trieu. Services include cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics with braces and Invisalign, dental implants, emergency dental care, and DTR therapy for bite-related issues. The practice engages in community outreach and charitable work.

Additional information is available on the practice's website.