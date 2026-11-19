MENAFN - GetNews)Hubsteer Logo Melbourne travel-tech company unveils a new name, identity and tagline for its AI operating layer for tour and activity operators

Melbourne, Australia - Nov. 19, 2026 - Dazhboards, the Melbourne-based platform that connects tour and activity operators' booking, communications, marketing and finance systems, today announced it is now Hubsteer. The rebrand covers the company's name, logo, colour palette and tagline: Hubsteer: Simple. Connected. Sorted.

The change follows two years of conversations with tour and activity operators across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US, many of whom told the team the Dazhboards name was confusing and didn't reflect what the platform actually does.

"Operators were honest with us: the name was hard to say, hard to spell and didn't tell anyone what we do," said Dinesh Kaku, Founder and CEO of Hubsteer. "Rightly so. We found it hard to explain sometimes too. So we went all the way: new name, new logo, new colours, new tagline. The one thing we didn't touch is the product."

Hubsteer sits across the software operators already use and turns it into a single operating layer. The platform:



Connects existing systems in one place, integrating with booking platforms including Rezdy, FareHarbor, Bokun and Ventrata, alongside reviews, inboxes and messaging, marketing and accounting tools.

Combines business intelligence with built-in AI and automation to keep day-to-day operations running smoothly.

Cuts admin time by more than 30% by automating repetitive tasks.

Answers guest communications quickly and accurately, driving more direct bookings and higher conversion. Brings all operational data together, surfacing insights across sales, communications, marketing, finance and operations.



"I've sat on both sides of the commission table, and operators don't need another dashboard," said Kaku. "They need one place where their bookings, guest messages, reviews and numbers actually work together. That's Hubsteer: simple, connected, sorted."

Existing customers will see the new name and look across the platform and communications. Dazhboards Pty Ltd remains the legal entity behind the Hubsteer brand.

Over the coming weeks, Hubsteer will share the thinking behind the new identity, from the name to the visual system.

About Hubsteer

Hubsteer is an AI operating system for tour and activity operators in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US. Rather than a standalone chatbot or reporting tool, Hubsteer is an operating layer that connects booking systems, guest communications, reviews, marketing and finance in one place, with AI agents that complete real work across them. Hubsteer is a trading name of Dazhboards Pty Ltd, a past PhocusWire Hot 25 Startup, founded by Dinesh Kaku, who previously founded and exited the online travel agency Backpacker Deals.

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