Powered by the World's First Recombinant PDRN, our PDRN Soothing Repair Cream brings biotechnology innovation into practical skincare formulation.

Uniproma's PDRN Soothing Repair Cream has been honoured in the Technology & Disruption category of the 2026 Laura Marshall Award for Innovation at SCS Formulate. This achievement marks an important milestone in translating the World's First Recombinant PDRN into a carefully designed skincare formulation.

Presented at the SCS Annual Dinner & Awards on 10 November, the recognition celebrates the connection between advanced ingredient technology and formulation expertise-and the possibilities this creates for the beauty industry.

From recombinant biotechnology to skincare innovation

Recombinant PDRN offers a new production pathway for an ingredient traditionally associated with animal-derived extraction. Produced through microbial fermentation using recombinant biotechnology, it combines an animal-free origin with traceability, batch-to-batch consistency and scalable production.

For formulators and beauty brands, these characteristics provide a foundation for developing differentiated skincare products while addressing growing expectations around ingredient sourcing and supply reliability.

Our PDRN Soothing Repair Cream demonstrates how this technology can be incorporated into a practical skincare concept. Developed by Uniproma, the formulation combines recombinant PDRN with peptides, HPR, Ectoin and Centella Asiatica actives to help hydrate and soothe the skin, support the skin barrier, and improve firmness and the appearance of fine lines.

The result connects ingredient science with formulation design, bringing together complementary actives in a cream developed around everyday skincare needs.

Recognition from the cosmetic science community

Presented by the UK's Society for Cosmetic Science, the Laura Marshall Awards celebrate innovation across the personal care and cosmetics industry. The Technology & Disruption category recognises ideas that push boundaries and challenge established approaches.

Following selection by an independent expert judging panel, finalists presented their innovations at SCS Formulate, where industry attendees explored the concepts and voted for their favourites.

For Uniproma, this recognition strengthens our commitment to advancing biotechnology-driven ingredients and helping customers translate emerging science into meaningful product opportunities.

We extend our sincere thanks to the judges, everyone who experienced our formulation and voted for us, and the SCS Formulate community for this recognition.

Discover how the World's First Recombinant PDRN can inspire your next skincare formulation. Contact Uniproma to explore ingredient data, technical documentation and formulation support.

About us

Uniproma was founded in Europe in 2005 as a trusted partner in delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. Over the years, we have embraced sustainable advancements in material science and green chemistry, aligning with global trends toward sustainability, green technologies, and responsible industry practices.