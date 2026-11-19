MENAFN - GetNews) Hangzhou 310003,China-November 19, 2026

In the apparel manufacturing industry, production efficiency does not depend entirely on cutting and sewing operations. Once garments are finished, they still need to go through inspection, folding, counting, packaging, and preparation for shipment. These final processes are essential for ensuring that products reach distributors, retailers, and customers in good condition.

For many garment factories, packaging is still a labor-intensive process. Workers may need to fold individual garments, place them into bags, seal packages, and organize finished products manually. As production volumes increase, these repetitive operations can become a bottleneck.

Automated garment packaging equipment offers a practical way to improve this stage of production. By combining folding, bagging, counting, and handling equipment, manufacturers can create a more organized packaging workflow while reducing repetitive manual operations.

1. Why Garment Packaging Has Become an Important Part of Factory Efficiency

Packaging is often considered the final step in apparel production, but its impact extends beyond product presentation.

A factory may have efficient sewing lines and advanced production equipment, yet slow packaging operations can delay finished goods from being prepared for shipment.

Several common problems can affect traditional garment packaging:



High Labor Requirements: Manual folding and bagging require continuous worker involvement, especially during peak production periods.

Inconsistent Packaging Quality: Different folding methods and packaging practices may result in inconsistent finished products.

Limited Processing Capacity: Manual operations can struggle to keep up with high-volume garment production. Difficult Workflow Management: When folding, counting, and packaging are performed separately, coordination becomes more complicated.

Automating suitable packaging processes helps factories address these challenges and improve the connection between garment finishing and warehouse operations.

2. Start with Automatic Garment Folding Equipment

Folding is one of the most repetitive operations in garment packaging. Different products, such as T-shirts, shirts, trousers, and other apparel items, may require different folding methods and finished dimensions.

Automatic clothes folding machines help standardize this process by using mechanical structures and programmed operations to fold garments according to preset requirements.

For apparel factories, the main advantages include:

Consistent Folding Results: Standardized folding procedures help maintain a uniform appearance across large production batches.

Reduced Manual Handling: Workers can spend less time performing repetitive folding tasks and focus on inspection or other production activities.

Flexible Product Handling: Depending on the machine configuration, different garment sizes and folding requirements can be accommodated.

For example, JOCKY offers the JK-PK130 automatic clothes folding packing machine and JK-PK140 automatic clothes folding and stacking machine. These products provide options for factories looking to improve garment folding and subsequent handling operations.

When selecting a folding machine, manufacturers should consider garment dimensions, fabric characteristics, folding patterns, and required production capacity.

3. Improve Packaging Consistency with Automatic Garment Packing Machines

After folding, garments usually need to be placed into protective packaging before storage or transportation.

Manual bagging can take considerable time when workers need to handle large quantities of finished products. Automatic garment packing machines can simplify this operation by helping manage the packaging process more efficiently.

Depending on the equipment design, automatic packing machines may support functions such as garment feeding, bag placement, packaging operations, and sealing.

JOCKY's product range includes models such as the JK-P208E automatic garment packing machine and JK-P218XE automatic garment packing machine with bottom sealing.

These machines provide different equipment options for apparel manufacturers with varying packaging requirements.

When evaluating an automatic garment packing machine, buyers should pay attention to:



Compatible bag materials and dimensions.

Garment size and thickness.

Packaging and sealing requirements.

Machine operating speed and production capacity. Integration with upstream folding equipment.

The most suitable machine is not necessarily the one with the highest advertised speed. It should match the factory's actual garment types and production workflow.

4. Why Counting and Sorting Matter Before Shipment

For garment manufacturers supplying wholesalers, retail chains, and international distributors, accurate order preparation is essential.

Finished garments often need to be counted and organized according to product style, size, color, and order quantity. Errors at this stage may lead to incorrect shipments, additional labor, and unnecessary handling costs.

Counting equipment can help standardize part of this process.

For example, JOCKY offers the QZ-300 counting machine as part of its packaging machinery range.

When planning a packaging area, manufacturers should consider how counting operations connect with folding, packing, and finished-product storage.

A well-organized process can help workers identify incomplete batches, manage product quantities, and prepare orders more efficiently.

5. Build a Connected Garment Packaging Workflow

Purchasing individual machines is only one part of improving packaging efficiency. Factories should also consider how different equipment works together.

A typical garment packaging workflow may include the following stages:

Step 1: Finished Garment Inspection

Check garment appearance, size, labels, and overall quality before packaging.

Step 2: Automatic Folding

Use suitable folding equipment to standardize garment presentation and dimensions.

Step 3: Counting and Batch Organization

Arrange garments according to order quantities and product specifications.

Step 4: Automatic Bagging and Sealing

Select suitable packing equipment to complete the packaging process according to the required bag type and sealing method.

Step 5: Finished Product Handling

Move packaged garments to the designated storage or shipping area.

Not every factory needs to automate every stage. Smaller manufacturers may begin with automatic folding equipment, while larger factories with higher production volumes may benefit from combining folding, counting, and automatic packing machines.

The final equipment configuration should be based on product types, production capacity, available floor space, and investment plans.

6. What Should Buyers Consider When Choosing a Garment Packaging Machine Supplier?

For overseas apparel manufacturers and equipment distributors, selecting the right machinery supplier involves more than comparing product prices.

A reliable supplier should understand different garment production processes and be able to recommend equipment according to specific application requirements.

Before making a purchasing decision, buyers should evaluate several factors:



Product Range: Whether the supplier offers folding, packing, counting, and related equipment.

Application Experience: Whether the equipment is suitable for the buyer's garment types and production environment.

Technical Specifications: Whether machine dimensions, operating requirements, and packaging compatibility meet project needs.

Equipment Coordination: Whether multiple machines can be arranged into a practical production workflow. After-Sales Support: Whether technical guidance, spare parts, and maintenance support are available.

For factories planning production upgrades, discussing the entire packaging process with an experienced equipment supplier can help avoid purchasing machines that do not work efficiently together.

For factories comparing folding and packing options, JOCKY can advise on equipment configuration based on garment types and production capacity. Contact us for specifications and workflow recommendations.

Conclusion

Automating garment packaging is an important step toward improving overall apparel manufacturing efficiency. Automatic folding machines, garment packing machines, and counting equipment can help reduce repetitive operations, improve packaging consistency, and create a more organized workflow.

However, successful automation depends on selecting equipment that matches actual production requirements. Garment types, packaging materials, processing capacity, and available workspace should all be considered before making an investment.

Zhejiang Jocky Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. (JOCKY) provides a range of machinery for sewing, laundry, material handling, and packaging applications. Its garment packaging equipment, including automatic folding and packing machines, offers options for apparel manufacturers looking to improve their post-production processes.

Whether you are upgrading an existing packaging area or planning a new garment production line, choosing the right equipment combination can help create a more efficient and manageable manufacturing operation.

About us

Zhejiang Jocky Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional supplier of complete equipment in sewing machinery, washing machinery, packaging machinery and storage machinery etc. Our mission is to build a low carbon, high efficiency, human-machine friendly working environment since 2005. We are committed to the development and application of intelligence and automation technology. To make production efficiency generally improved and the workers' sense of pleasure and happiness constantly enhanced during working, we continue to optimize equipment solutions.