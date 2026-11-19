MENAFN - GetNews) The new website brings together web design, hosting, domains, digital marketing, and AI search optimization, giving businesses in Oklahoma City and nationwide access to the company's services.

Oklahoma City, USA - Nov. 19, 2026 - AP Technology Web Design in OKC has launched its new website at aptechokc, providing businesses with information about its web design, digital marketing, hosting, and search optimization services. The new website also introduces a dedicated AI SEO service and allows visitors to search for and purchase domain names directly through the platform.

Based in Oklahoma City, AP Technology Web Design in OKC works with businesses in Oklahoma and across the country. The new website brings its services together in one place, making it easier for business owners to understand available options and find support for their online presence.

Website Design and Digital Marketing Services

The new website highlights the company's custom web design and development services. Its approach focuses on building websites that load quickly, work across different devices, support search engine visibility, and help turn website visitors into potential customers.

Unlike template-based website packages, the company focuses on custom-built websites designed around each business. Clients retain full ownership of their websites, while ongoing hosting, maintenance, security updates, and backups can be handled by the same team.

Visitors can also explore services covering local and national SEO, Google Ads, branding and identity, video production, photography, and graphic and print design. These services are intended to help businesses manage different aspects of their digital marketing through one provider.

More information about its web design in Oklahoma City services is available through the new website.

Introducing AI SEO Services

Another feature highlighted on the new platform is AI SEO, which addresses how customers increasingly use artificial intelligence tools to find businesses and services.

Through its AI SEO service, AP Technology Web Design in OKC helps businesses improve their visibility in AI-generated answers from platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.

The service combines generative engine optimization (GEO) with traditional SEO practices. This includes improving website content, structured data, business information, and other signals that help AI platforms understand and reference a business.

The goal is to help local companies become more visible when potential customers ask AI-powered search tools for recommendations.

Domain Search and Ongoing Support

The website also includes a domain search feature, allowing business owners to look for available domain names and purchase them directly. This gives new businesses and established companies another way to manage their online presence through the platform.

AP Technology Web Design in OKC emphasizes direct communication and continued support after a website launches. The same team involved in planning and developing a project remains available for ongoing website management and digital marketing needs.

Businesses can visit to explore the new website, review available services, and learn more about working with the company.

About AP Technology Web Design in OKC

AP Technology Web Design in OKC is an Oklahoma City-based web design and digital marketing company serving businesses locally and nationwide. Its services include custom website design and development, hosting and maintenance, local and national SEO, AI SEO, Google Ads, branding, video production, photography, and graphic and print design. The company focuses on building and maintaining websites while providing ongoing digital marketing support.