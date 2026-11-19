MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday gave an interview to Richard Quest, CNN business correspondent and host of Quest Means Business programme, on the sidelines of the Jordan-European Union Investment Conference held at the Dead Sea.

During the interview, which aired Thursday on Quest Means Business, the Crown Prince called the conference a major milestone in Jordan-EU relations, building on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership agreement signed last year between the two sides.

In the interview, His Royal Highness highlighted Jordan's economic advantages and promising opportunities, backed by a qualified human resource base. Below is the transcript of the interview: Richard Quest: Jordan is no stranger to difficult neighbourhoods with unfriendly neighbours and having to deal with the consequences. But in this particular case, when you look at the map and you look at the positioning of Jordan, what they are saying to the rest of the world is: yes, there may be considerable worries about another wave of attacks from Iran, another wave of attacks in backwards from the United States.

But Jordan is as well positioned as anyone to deal with it. And ultimately, because there is now this shift alternatives away from the Strait of Hormuz, looking for alternative ports, routes and structures for supply chains, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Al Hussein, in an exclusive interview, basically said, don't worry, Jordan's ready.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II: This [Jordan-European Union Conference] is a major milestone, especially after signing our Strategic and Comprehensive [Partnership] agreement.

Today, Jordan, despite all the difficult challenges we faced in the past decades, and the ones we're facing today our economy is moving in the right direction. We're growing at 2.7-3%.

We have strong institutions and strong and stable financial institutions, and we have many opportunities ahead.

Quest: One of the interesting things I was talking to the prime minister about earlier is that resilience of strength 3% roughly growth also, which in the current environment, even allowing for the fact tourism is down, is quite remarkable.

Crown Prince Al Hussein: I agree. Look, Jordan is the land of peace. We have invested in peace for decades, and we will continue to do so. Despite all the difficult challenges we have faced, yes, we survived these challenges, but the goal now is for Jordan to thrive, and I think it's time. We have many positive things going for us, from major projects... we have the desalination project, which is the [National Water Conveyance Project] worth 6 billion dollars, which solves one of our major issues, which is water.

And we have some of the best solar resources in the world, as well as the discoveries of natural gas. So, there are really good projects moving forward, but what is most important to us is our people. Jordanians, when given a chance, whether regionally or globally, shine, and we need to invest even more and give opportunity to the Jordanian people.

Quest: When you talk about Jordan, and we talk about the adversity, the sort of message I hear what you're basically saying is you've been down this road before. You know how this is, and that you're ready. Is that true? Crown Prince Al Hussein: That's true. I mean, I see the crises we've had to face. This resilience has made us more resourceful.

So, we've actually learnt many lessons, and we will continue to apply those lessons and manage these crises.

But at the same time, I think Jordan is ready, and I see very many positive things moving forward in the next few years.

Quest: I asked His Majesty, your father, what should I ask you? And he said, well you understand youth, you understand tech, you understand what the next generation is going to want and need. Is he right? Crown Prince Al Hussein: Well, that's a major compliment from His Majesty, and I hope I do.

What's important for me is listening to our young people. At the end of the day, I think most people around the world, what they want is equal economic opportunity.

So, we need to build a stronger economy, and I think there are a few sectors that we have really promising advantages in: technology, education, and tourism.

In education, what's most important now, with the changing environment of jobs for the future as well, is matching education outcomes with the demand in the market.

So, we're working a lot on these skills and making sure our youth are future-ready.

Quest: Are you good at technology? Crown Prince Al Hussein: I wouldn't know how to define good, but I definitely see a huge opportunity, and Jordanians 63% of our population is under the age of 30 so technology comes natural to us.

And there are many ways in which Jordanians have been very successful with technology in the past, but we need to build on that in the future.

We're looking at government services, with AI, looking at Arabic language, the implementation of many of these AI models and how we make ourselves more efficient. I think there are lots of opportunities for us moving forward.

Richard Quest: Your Highness, thank you.

Crown Prince Al Hussein: Thank you.

//Petra// MF