MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said this on Thursday at a joint press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“From America's perspective, giving an Article 5-like security guarantee is a very big deal. I think that is something President Trump is open to, but obviously, it has to be in America's interests to do that,” Kushner said.

According to him, the U.S. side has managed to persuade Russia to view such a model as a possible basis for future agreements.

“Any security guarantees for Ukraine will be based on Article 5, and, as the Russians say, their intention is, when this war is over, not to have another war in the future,” he said.

Kushner acknowledged that many in Russia are skeptical of such statements, but stressed the need to restore dialogue between Europe and Russia so that the parties can discuss security issues directly.

At the same time, he pointed out that future agreements cannot be built solely on trust or assurances from the parties. A system of incentives and mutual interests must be established, providing for oversight of the agreement's implementation, strong deterrence, and serious consequences in the event of a breach.

Kushner also praised the transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the full-scale war.

“Today, Ukraine is different from Ukraine that was attacked back then. It has shown resilience, strength, and evolved tremendously, and now they have become one of the best militaries in the world,” he said.

According to him, important components of the future security system should include not only guarantees and deterrence, but also effective communication channels between the parties to help prevent new conflicts.

reports progress on security guarantees for Ukraine and postwar reconstructio

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not make decisions regarding Ukraine without the participation of the Ukrainian side.