MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a briefing in Berlin following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Asked whether he considered achieving peace in the near future realistic or whether the war could drag on for at least another year, Zelensky said that it depended on“many issues.” In this context, the“readiness of the United States to mediate and pressure” was particularly important.

“I do not want to repeat myself, as this has been said so many times already: peace through strength,” Zelensky recalled.

The President noted that Ukraine was aware of the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia, although it might not know some of the details of those talks.

“If they really want to have it this in the future, before speaking about the future, they first must manage today peaceful Europe. Without this, they will not have any kind of deal,” he stressed.

The President added that only“some people” in America wanted to make deals with the Russians.

“American society is on the right side, on our side, on the side of Europe,” he said, adding that“people cannot understand how you can lift sanctions or make a deal with an aggressor.”

Zelensky said there was a“huge chance” of achieving peace if the United States truly put pressure on Vladimir Putin.

According to him, Ukraine faces a very difficult winter, but“after winter comes spring – and with it a new Congress, so we will see where we are after this winter.”

Macron calls for four-way peace, reopens debate on Ukraine's NATO membership

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham focused primarily on countering Russian drones and missiles, protecting energy facilities and infrastructure, and the diplomatic track.