MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya.

“We very much need to receive a response quickly. They promised to speed things up,” Krasnolutskyi said, commenting on his meetings with European Commission representatives.

He explained that, following discussions with the relevant parliamentary committee, the draft law on the emissions trading system had been translated into English and submitted to the European Commission for assessment.

“But what is holding us back? We do not have the European Commission's opinion. It is important for us not simply to pass a law, but to ensure that this draft legislation meets European standards,” the deputy minister noted.

Krasnolutskyi added that Ukraine was simultaneously preparing the necessary infrastructure and developing programs to launch its national emissions trading system.

The deputy minister also spoke about a memorandum signed at COP31 with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO). According to him, cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement will enable Ukraine to attract funding for emissions reduction projects by Ukrainian businesses.

Speaking about reconstruction, Krasnolutskyi stressed that the choice of technologies would determine how competitive the Ukrainian economy would be after the country joins the EU.

“We must rebuild the country using the latest environmentally friendly technologies. This will create a competitive economy. We must not become a country that joins the European Union and constantly asks for assistance,” he said.

Among the EU countries with which Ukraine must be prepared to compete economically, the deputy minister named Germany, Sweden and France.

Council of Europe approves 2027–2030 Action Plan for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, with representatives from 197 countries taking part. Ukraine has presented its pavilion and an extensive program of events.