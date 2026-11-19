MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The Chancellor and I discussed how the Coalition of the Willing meeting went and what we will focus on first and foremost. Of course, diplomacy is our priority, and most of today's conversations have focused on that,” he stressed.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Russia was not easing the intensity of its brutal attacks, making continued support for Ukraine essential.

“There are issues where German leadership plays a decisive role not only in supporting Ukraine but also in shaping the overall situation in the negotiation process. In particular, these include air defense and financial assistance for next year. We also discussed our efforts to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine.

Our teams will work through all these issues,” Zelensky added.

Merz outlines key conditions for peace deal with Russia, floats partial sanctions relief

As Ukrinform reported, Friedrich Merz said he was ready for talks with Russia in a four-party format involving Ukraine, the United States and Europe, naming the United Arab Emirates as one possible venue.

Photo: Video screenshot