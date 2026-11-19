MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that it was important that cooperation between Europe, Ukraine and the United States on the negotiating track was growing closer.

“From the very beginning, Ukraine has advocated for this approach – maximum coordination among us on everything concerning European and Ukrainian security and our future,” Zelensky noted.

The meeting focused on security guarantees that would serve as a genuine deterrent to Russia.

“We are counting on the American side to help organize the first multilateral meeting at the team level, with full European participation, as soon as possible. We discussed the possible parameters and agenda for such a meeting,” the President said.

He stressed that work needed to move quickly, and that this was the only approach Ukraine would take. The more actively the discussions progressed, he said, the greater the chances of achieving tangible progress.

“I thank America, Europe and all our partners who are helping,” Zelensky concluded.

meets with Merz to discuss financial support, stronger air defens

As Ukrinform reported, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his national security adviser, Günther Sautter.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram