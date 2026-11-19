Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Russian Drone Operators In Occupied Kherson Region
“In the Hola Prystan district of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, VIKTORi identified the locations of enemy drone crews and passed the information on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Based on the intelligence received, our comrades-in-arms carried out a series of precision strikes on the invaders' positions and hit Russian drone operators,” the statement said.
The statement noted that Russian drones pose a daily threat to Kherson and communities on the right bank of the Dnipro. The joint efforts of VIKTORi and the Defense Forces limit the enemy's ability to attack Ukrainian defenders and civilians.Read also: Neptune missile strike damage s railway track on Crimean Bridge -- General Staff
As Ukrinform reported, technology has made the battlefield in the island zone of the Kherson region“transparent” for now, with enemy attempts to advance and establish positions ending in destruction.
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