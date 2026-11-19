Simferopol Residents Rush To Stock Up On Food And Fuel After Attacks On Kerch Bridge Chubarov
"People in Simferopol are buying up food and fuel in large quantities," he wrote.
Chubarov also noted that a real hysteria was now beginning in pro-Russian public groups in temporarily occupied Crimea.Read also: Train services on Crimean Bridge suspended after overnight drone attack – media
The Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, albeit with delays.
The bridge came under attack again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.
Following another overnight drone attack on November 19, train services on the Kerch Bridge were suspended.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that, amid another strike on the Kerch Bridge, Chubarov had urged Russians who had illegally moved to Crimea after its occupation began to leave the peninsula immediately.
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