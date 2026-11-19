MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, reported this on his Telegram channel.

"People in Simferopol are buying up food and fuel in large quantities," he wrote.

Chubarov also noted that a real hysteria was now beginning in pro-Russian public groups in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Train services on Crimean Bridge suspended after overnight drone attack – media

The Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, albeit with delays.

The bridge came under attack again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

Following another overnight drone attack on November 19, train services on the Kerch Bridge were suspended.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that, amid another strike on the Kerch Bridge, Chubarov had urged Russians who had illegally moved to Crimea after its occupation began to leave the peninsula immediately.