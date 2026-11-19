Matt Rees is a Research Scientist with the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and an Honorary Fellow at both the University of Wollongong and Newcastle University. He leads several research programs assessing the condition of fish and their habitats to better inform marine management.

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