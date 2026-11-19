MENAFN - EIN Presswire) agentest v3.5, a free Apache-2.0 tool for testing AI agents, is now on PyPI, with deterministic offline tests of recorded agent activity.

BENGALURU, INDIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- agentest, a free and open-source tool for testing AI agents, released version 3.5 on November 19, 2026, the project's first release on the Python Package Index (PyPI), where it is available as the agentest-ai package.

AI agents call tools, exchange messages and take actions, so a correct-looking reply can still hide a wrong action. agentest reads the traces an agent already records and checks what the agent actually did, not only what it said. The tests are deterministic and run fully offline, with no API key, no network access and no LLM judge, and every result comes with an evidence line that teams can keep for their records. The tool is built for QA teams, developers and researchers working with tool-using AI agents.

agentest is the automated companion to the Agentic AI Test Checklist, a free catalogue of 110 test designs published on Hugging Face. The checklist defines what to test in an AI agent and what counts as passing, and teams can use it on its own for test planning, manual reviews and evidence records.

agentest is created and maintained by Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO and Co-founder of testAIng and an AI researcher based in Bengaluru, India. The project is free and open source under the Apache-2.0 license.

Project:

Checklist:

Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO and Co-founder

testAIng

+91 98451 16391

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

agentest v3.5 Released on PyPI: Free Open-Source Tool Tests What AI Agents Actually Do News Provided By testAIng November 19, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.