Shopper browses FSA/HSA eligible products on Vitacost using her mobile phone.

Shoppers can use pre-tax health funds on eligible products across everyday health essentials, with itemized receipts to simplify reimbursement

- Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue OfficerIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitacost today announced it is now accepting Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) debit cards powered by Flex to pay for eligible health care products. The addition gives Vitacost shoppers a straightforward way to use pre-tax health funds on quality health and wellness products, and it arrives as many FSA plan holders approach their year-end deadlines.“With the Dec. 31 deadline approaching for FSA funds, Vitacost is a convenient shopping destination for using those unused funds on important daily health essentials, including sunscreen and skincare, vision and dental care, women's health, family planning, and more,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb and Vitacost.“Accepting FSA and HSA debit cards reflect our commitment to making Vitacost a destination shoppers can trust for quality health and wellness products.”How It WorksEligible products can be paid for at checkout using an FSA or HSA debit card powered by Flex. Shoppers will also receive an itemized digital receipt showing which products are eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement or payment, which they can use to support claims and keep their records organized. Additionally, purchases of vitamins and supplements may be eligible for HSA or FSA with a Letter of Medical Necessity.Product eligibility is determined by plan rules and IRS guidelines, and shoppers should confirm eligibility details with their plan administrator.About VitacostVitacost is an online retailer of vitamins, supplements, and health and wellness products, offering a broad selection of national and owned brands across nutrition, beauty, personal care, grocery, and more. With affordable pricing and speedy delivery, Vitacost strives to educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Founded in 1994, Vitacost has built a loyal U.S. customer base and a reputation for quality, value, and trust. Vitacost is an affiliate of iHerb, LLC and a subsidiary of iHerb Holdings, LLC. For more information, please visit .

Daphne Avila

iHerb, LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vitacost Now Accepts FSA and HSA Debit Cards Powered by Flex News Provided By iHerb, LLC November 19, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.