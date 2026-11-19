Allison Sherwin St. Matthews Real Estate Agent

Empty Room Reimagined with Allison Sherwin

Allison Sherwin, real estate agent with Rainey Allen Shaw, reimagines real rooms with new furniture, finishes and layout at no cost to homeowners.

- Allison SherwinLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the holidays and a new year of moves ahead, Louisville homeowners can now see what a tired room could become before they lift a paintbrush or list their house. Allison Sherwin, a St. Matthews real estate agent with Rainey Allen Shaw, is inviting them to submit a room for "Reimagine It," her free video series of virtual staging in Louisville homes, shared on Instagram and Youtube.Each Reimagine It video starts with a real room. Sherwin reimagines the space, choosing new furniture, finishes and layout, and shares each result as a design idea, not the room's current condition. Each month she will feature a limited number of rooms submitted by Louisville homeowners: a cluttered living room, a dated kitchen, a spare bedroom that has become storage. Sherwin chooses which rooms to feature. There is no cost and no obligation to buy or sell."A home holds so much, from years of memories to a long to-do list, and it's hard to know where to start," said Sherwin. "Seeing a fresh version of a room, before anything gets moved or painted, makes the next step feel possible. Whether you're getting ready to sell or just want your home to feel like yours again, I want you to feel cared for and at ease, whatever comes next."Sherwin brings a decor founder's eye to the work. Before real estate, she founded Threads & Honey, a home and table decor brand whose embroidered linens were featured in Food Network Magazine, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful and Who What Wear. She grew the brand from zero to 11,000 followers before selling it in 2025. Earlier, she spent more than 15 years in national sales and brand building. The series is part of The Art of Coming Home, Sherwin's approach to helping families sell a home and move to what's next without the overwhelm. Her focus includes sellers preparing to list, downsizers and families handling an inherited home. She serves St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Crescent Hill, Cherokee Gardens, Brownsboro Zorn, Indian Hills, Hurstbourne, Cherokee Triangle and the Highlands.How to submit a room: Visit allisonsherwin and fill out the Reimagine It form. Submissions are limited each month, and Sherwin chooses which rooms to feature. Submitted photos may appear in a Reimagine It video, so leave people and anything personal out of the photo. Follow the series on Instagram and Facebook @avsherwin. She also shares reimagined rooms, seller prep tips and hosting ideas there and on Pinterest and YouTube.About Allison SherwinAllison Sherwin, Realtor, is a Louisville real estate agent with Rainey Allen Shaw who helps families sell a home and move to what's next, without the overwhelm. A former consumer brand leader and founder of the home decor brand Threads & Honey, she pairs market guidance with an eye for preparing and presenting homes, honed building a home decor brand. She holds a broadcasting degree from Western Kentucky University and has lived in Louisville since 2020. Learn more at allisonsherwin.Kentucky real estate license #309886REALTORis a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORSand subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Allison Sherwin

Real Estate Agent

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St. Matthews Real Estate Agent Invites Louisville Homeowners to Submit a Room for Her Virtual Staging Video Series News Provided By NyxtLevel November 19, 2026, 23:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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