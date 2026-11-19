

Named an outstanding company in the Deep-Tech Innovation category at the“2026 SME Innovation Week (K-INNOWEEK),” hosted by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups, receiving the Minister's Commendation

Following a two-notch upgrade in its Technology Credit Bureau (TCB) rating from TI4 to TI2, the government award further validates BIGC's AI technology and commercialization capabilities Leading the AI transformation (AX) of the entertainment industry with its“AI Entertainment OS,” built on 1.3 billion fandom data points and AI patents











< PHOTO CREDIT: BIGC >

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC (CEO Mihee Kim, ), a global entertainment-tech company, has received the Minister of SMEs and Startups Commendation after being named an outstanding company in the Deep-Tech Innovation category at the“2026 SME Innovation Week (K-INNOWEEK).”

Hosted by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups, SME Innovation Week is a government event that honors small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals who have achieved results through technological and management innovation, and shares those achievements across industries. BIGC received the commendation at the awards ceremony held on November 18 in Osong, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, where it was named an outstanding company in the organization category in recognition of its innovation in deep tech.

BIGC is leading the AI transformation (AX) of the entertainment industry through its“AI Entertainment OS,” an integrated operating system that uses AI to connect the entire process by which IP holders, such as artists and entertainment agencies, discover fans around the world, generate revenue, grow their fandoms, and plan their next strategies. BIGC.AI, the AI analytics platform BIGC launched in beta on November 16, analyzes more than 1.3 billion fandom data points. Based on this analysis, it surfaces missed revenue opportunities and recommends actionable strategies, helping agencies make data-driven decisions.

BIGC's technological capabilities have also been validated by external assessments. In its most recent Technology Credit Bureau (TCB) technology rating for investment, BIGC received a TI2 grade, two notches higher than its TI4 rating last year. TI2 is one of the highest grades, awarded to companies that combine strong R&D capabilities with market commercialization capabilities. During the evaluation, BIGC was recognized for developing its AI technologies in-house, including multimodal data-based scene segmentation and indexing, as well as speaker diarization specialized for concert and performance videos. BIGC has registered or filed around 10 AI and live-tech patents in Korea and abroad, including“Artificial Intelligence Moderator Device and Method for Live Streaming Sessions” and“Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Voice Generation Method.”

BIGC's data assets and business performance further support this momentum. By acquiring and integrating THE K-POP (formerly Blip) and K-pop Radar, a tour and concert intelligence service, BIGC has secured more than 1.3 billion fandom data points. The company also has a user base of more than 4 million across some 230 countries, with an average annual user growth rate of 763% over the past three years.

Building on this award, BIGC will accelerate the official commercialization of its next-generation AI Entertainment OS, a solution that helps artists and agencies monetize their IP by analyzing IP revenue based on fandom data and automating operational tasks. BIGC plans to roll out its AI roadmap, including a fandom data-based IP revenue analysis service, and expand the AI Entertainment OS into global markets.

“This Deep-Tech Innovation commendation, following our TI2 rating, is official recognition that BIGC's AI technology is a deep tech that is transforming the entertainment industry,” said Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC.“We will build an environment where artists and IP holders run their businesses with data and AI, and establish BIGC as the AI Entertainment OS leading the AI transformation of the global entertainment market.”

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment-tech company operating an all-in-one digital venue that provides integrated core services for the online monetization of artists and media IP, including ticketing, AI live streaming, and commerce. With its recent acquisitions of the global fandom platform Blip (now THE K-POP) and the data-driven service K-pop Radar, BIGC has built a unique“Entertainment OS” infrastructure with a user base of 4 million and 1.3 billion fandom data points. Currently serving users in some 230 countries, with approximately 76% of new users coming organically from outside Korea, BIGC is driving the global entertainment market beyond digital transformation (DX) toward AI transformation (AX).

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

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