MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (the "Company"; Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced operational and financial results for its fiscal year 2026 ended August 31, 2026.

Highlights include:

Revenue of $36.7 million, down 11% from $41.3 million, primarily due to the loss of a major cedar supply customer. Metal fencing sales rose 2% and Greenwood sales rose 33%.

Gross margin of 11.0% compared to 15.1%, reflecting higher steel tariffs, higher logistics costs, and inventory liquidations, in part below cost. Results include $1.1 million of non-recurring refunds of tariffs that were invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Net loss of $6.4 million, or $(1.81) per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $(1.18) per share. The net loss narrowed each quarter, to $(0.11) per share in the fourth quarter.

Operating cash flow of $3.7 million, compared to cash used of $6.6 million in fiscal 2025.

Balance sheet: inventory reduced to $6.5 million from $15.9 million, all bank borrowings repaid, and cash of $1.9 million at August 31, 2026. The Northrim credit facility was renewed through June 30, 2027.

Cost reduction: full-time headcount reduced to 34 from 45, and wages and benefits down 14%.

Seed property sale: after year-end, the Company agreed to sell its former seed property to Washington County for $5.9 million. The sale is subject to the County's 180-day extendable due diligence period, during which it may terminate the agreement, the approval by the Washington County Board of Commissioners, and certain other conditions. The sale carries real estate commissions of 5% due at closing.

“We converted excess inventory to cash, repaid our bank debt, and lowered our cost structure in a difficult tariff environment,” said Chad Summers, CEO.“Margins remain under pressure, and we are focused on improving liquidity and protecting the value of the Company.”

The Company remains committed to the implementation of its strategic realignment that prioritizes higher margin products and the Company's overall value. Management and the Board continue to evaluate strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the Company or of some or all of its assets or business lines, or other transactions. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in definitive agreements or the completion of any transaction. The Company does not intend to provide further updates on these discussions unless and until a definitive agreement is reached.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline® and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "plans", "expects", "aims", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "should", "could" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, and uncertain tariff and transport rates, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Chad Summers

President and CEO

Phone: (503) 647-0110

