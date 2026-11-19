MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Member rewards, multi-item savings and gifts with qualifying purchases accompany the holiday event, which continues through December 1.

Irvine, CA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shopping trip after Thanksgiving has long been part of the holiday weekend. Black Friday brought shoppers into stores; Cyber Monday extended the tradition online. Together, they became an opportunity to work through gift lists and replace everyday essentials before the end of the year.

This year, TORRAS is offering savings on phone cases, charging accessories and other mobile essentials, with its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale opening November 21.

The sale includes direct discounts of 30% or 50% on designated products, a base 10% reduction on regular merchandise, savings on qualifying multi-item purchases and member benefits. Offers continue through Black Friday on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30, with the event concluding December 1.









Select-Product Deals and Multi-Item Savings

The November 21–25 Early Black Friday Deals phase introduces the event's main promotional offers. Regular merchandise receives a direct 10% price reduction, displayed alongside the original price, while designated Special Deals products receive direct reductions of 30% or 50%.

Bundle Savings offers another option for customers making qualifying multi-item purchases: 20% off two items, or 25% off three or more items. The offer accommodates shoppers buying for several people as well as those selecting multiple accessories for their own devices.

For a household with different phones, that might mean choosing a compatible case for each person. For an individual shopper, it could mean purchasing several accessories needed for work, home or travel. Participating items and applicable combinations are governed by the promotion's terms.

The offers serve different purchases: designated Special Deals carry their own reductions, while Bundle Savings applies to qualifying selections of multiple items. The advertised percentages should not be added to calculate a combined discount.

Practical Accessories for Daily Use and Holiday Travel

TORRAS's product range centres on phone protection, hands-free use, charging and carrying. These products address everyday needs, from keeping a phone upright during video calls to charging devices while traveling or at a desk.

Ostand phone cases combine phone protection with stand functionality on applicable models. A built-in stand lets users prop up a compatible phone during a video call or while watching content at a table, without carrying a separate stand. The case remains on the device when the call or viewing session ends.

Charging accessories address another common holiday-season need. A charger supports a regular charging location at home or work, while a power bank provides a portable option for days spent away from an outlet. Device compatibility, charging requirements and portability help shoppers choose the right charging accessory.

Specific participating products and their promotional prices will be identified in the event's product listings.

Member Reward-Wheel Discounts and Purchase Gifts

Starting November 21, each member can participate once in the reward wheel during the sale. Rewards can be combined with the eligible base 10% price reduction.

Members who have not yet participated can still take part during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday phases. Those later phases do not provide additional spins to members who have already participated. Reward codes expire December 1.

Gifts with qualifying member purchases remain available throughout the sale. Members spending $200 qualify for a plush bag, while those spending $300 qualify for a gym bag. Member points redemption also remains open throughout the sale.

Black Friday Offers Continue Through the Cyber Monday Finale

The Black Friday Main Event runs November 26–28, covering Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The base 10% reduction, designated Special Deals, and Bundle Savings continue, along with gift purchases and access to the formal-sale reward wheel for members who have not yet participated.

The final phase, Cyber Monday & Final Chance, runs November 29–December 1. It carries the existing offers through Cyber Monday and into the following day, giving you one last chance to complete qualifying purchases before the event closes.

The schedule keeps the main offers running through the holiday weekend. Customers shopping during the final phase can still access the established promotional categories, subject to product eligibility and the applicable terms.

For participating products, membership information and full event details, visit TORRAS. The 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday event concludes December 1, and formal-sale reward codes expire that day.

About TORRAS

TORRAS creates technology accessories that combine protection, thoughtful engineering and practical everyday function. Its product range includes phone cases, screen protectors, charging accessories, power banks and mobile lifestyle essentials. The brand develops products for the ways people use, charge and carry their devices at home, at work and on the move.

CONTACT: Tim Leeson,...