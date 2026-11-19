MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (“ MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at #financial-reports.

Q1 2027 Financial Highlights



Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $16.6 million in cash, compared to $18.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

Working Capital: Maintained positive working capital of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2026. Net Loss: Recorded a net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 ($(0.00) per share) compared to net loss of $4.1 million during the comparative period last year ($(0.01) per share).

Selected Financial Results

The following table summarizes selected financial data for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:









Q1 2027 Operational Highlights & Outlook



State Infrastructure Grant: The Company announced final approval by the Michigan Strategic Fund of $50 million in performance-based grant funding under the Strategic Site Readiness Program (“ SSRP“) to support the development of the Company's permitted Copperwood Project and related infrastructure improvements in Gogebic County, Michigan. The grant consists of:



US$45.0 million to Copperwood Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland Copper, to support eligible infrastructure expenditures associated with the development of Copperwood; and



US$5.0 million to the Gogebic County Road Commission to support critical local infrastructure improvements associated with the Project and benefiting the broader region.



In addition to the SSRP funding, the Gogebic County Road Commission has secured a $7.5 million Transportation Economic Development Fund (“ TEDF“) Category A grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (“ MDOT“).

Subsequent to quarter-end, Copperwood Resources Inc. concluded the formal grant agreement with the Michigan Strategic Fund. The grant is conditional upon the Company providing evidence, on or before March 31, 2028, that it has obtained commitments satisfactory to the MEDC for US$150,000,000 in additional project financing (the“ Project Milestone”). Once the Company demonstrates that it has met the Project Milestone, it will be eligible for reimbursement of expenditures made on or before March 31, 2033, on site preparation and improvement necessary to support the development of the Project. The grant is subject to certain completion milestones, including that the Company has established a minimum of 380 qualified jobs at the Project.

Wetland Delineation and Permitting: As disclosed in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2026, the Company initiated a wetland delineation survey to inform whether a supplemental permit may be appropriate before construction. Given the passage of time since the original wetland delineation and permit, it was considered prudent to determine if new wetland had emerged that required permitting. Through this exercise, it was determined there is a modest amount of acreage that will require a supplemental Part 303 Wetland Protection permit. This is consistent with the assessment by Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. It is anticipated that the formal wetland delineation will conclude in Q2 2027 with a goal of receiving the permit by Q4 2027.



Environmental Stewardship and Site Work: Continued early site work and environmental mitigation activities, including stream and wetland mitigation, revegetation, corrective work, and ongoing monitoring and maintenance. The Company also completed an off-site bridge replacement on budget and on time as a stream mitigation project and is in process to establish a 717-acre wetland preservation area.

Integrated Mine Plan Review: Advanced the Integrated Mine Plan Review, including refinement of mine design criteria, mine design and production scheduling, geotechnical assumptions, infrastructure and equipment requirements, and operating cost estimates. The work is intended to optimize the Copperwood mine plan and establish an updated technical and cost basis for subsequent project engineering and the planned update to the Copperwood Feasibility Study.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Trace Arlaud, a“Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101. Ms. Arlaud is a consultant to Highland Copper and serves as the Company's Project Director.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 739,158,985 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect expectations or beliefs of the Company's management regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) satisfaction of the financing and other eligibility and performance conditions under the SSRP grant agreement, and the availability, amount and timing of reimbursements for eligible expenditures; (ii) the anticipated completion of wetland delineation and the targeted receipt of a supplemental Part 303 Wetland Protection permit; (iii) the establishment of the planned 717-acre wetland preservation area and related activities; and (iv) the intended outcomes of the Integrated Mine Plan Review, including optimization of the Copperwood mine plan and development of an updated technical and cost basis for subsequent project engineering and the planned update to the Copperwood Feasibility Study. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes” or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to raise capital necessary to advance the Copperwood Project; (ii) risks related to the volatility in future prices of copper and other metals which may have a negative impact on the Company's share price or ability to raise capital; (iii) the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, and any inaccuracy of the assumptions used in preparing the Copperwood Feasibility Study; (iv) increased operating and capital costs which could negatively impact not only the Company's operations, but also the results of the Copperwood Feasibility Study; (v) the impact of inflation on project costs and current and future project budgets; (vi) changes to governmental regulations, compliance with governmental regulations and environmental laws and regulations; (vii) reliance on approvals and permits from governmental authorities and the ability of the Company to maintain existing permits and obtain additional permits or permit amendments required for Copperwood; (viii) challenges to title to the Company's mineral properties; (ix) the ability of the Company to maintain its social license to operate; (x) changes in international trade and other relations or increased protectionist policies may affect costs generally, and the Company's ability to operate in a foreign jurisdiction; (xi) dependence on key management personnel; (xii) competition in the mining industry; (xiii) the inability of the Company to insure against all risks; (xiv) unavailability of skilled labour, contractors, equipment, power or other infrastructure on acceptable terms or within anticipated timeframes; (xv) failure to satisfy grant eligibility or performance conditions, delayed or reduced reimbursements, and changes to or withdrawal of government funding or financing programs; (xvi) cybersecurity incidents, including cyberattacks, ransomware, phishing, fraud, unauthorized access and data breaches affecting the Company or its service providers, which could result in loss of funds or data, disruption of activities, delays to project development, additional costs, liability or reputational harm; and (xvii) inherent risks involved in the exploration, development and production of minerals, and the presence of unknown geological and other physical and environmental hazards at the Company's projects, as well as those factors detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual financial statements and MD&A, including the“Risks and Uncertainties” sections of the Company's MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2026, the Copperwood Feasibility Study, and the Company's annual information form (if applicable) all of which are, or will be, filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Barry O'Shea, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1-450-677-2455

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at