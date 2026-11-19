MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 67% of surveyed shoppers more concerned about holiday affordability, The Krazy Coupon Lady shares 5 expert strategies for“giftmaxxing” the holidays

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday budgets are under pressure, but shoppers aren't giving up on the festivities. Instead, they're finding smarter ways to make every dollar count.









Joanie Demer and Heather Wheeler, co-founders of The Krazy Coupon Lady (KCL) call this approach“giftmaxxing”: getting maximum value out of holiday spending through smarter buying decisions, not simply spending less.

A new KCL survey of 2,143 of its shoppers found that 67% are more concerned than last year about affording holiday purchases. Yet among the 49% who plan to spend less this holiday season, 91% still intend to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“The smartest holiday shoppers aren't necessarily spending less. They're getting more out of every dollar,” said Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady.“Retailers are competing hard for holiday spending, and that creates opportunities for shoppers who know what to look for. The trick is knowing how retailers price, when prices will actually drop, and which offers stack.”

Shoppers are rethinking what's worth giving, too: 83% of respondents said they would love or appreciate receiving everyday essentials, including groceries, personal care products, and household supplies.

The shift goes beyond this season. In 2025, the top reason KCL shoppers gave for couponing was affording essentials they were struggling to buy (40%). In 2026, it's stretching their budget (37%). What's more, tech has dropped from 29% in 2024 to 14% as shoppers' most-wanted holiday deal.

“Giftmaxxing isn't just for the holidays,” said Demer.“It's about making smarter choices with your money all year long. When you save on groceries, household essentials, and everyday purchases, you create more room in your budget for the gifts, celebrations, and experiences that matter most.”

To help shoppers put that into practice, KCL is bringing its holiday deals and expert shopping guidance together at kclgifts.com, a free destination designed to help shoppers find real savings throughout the season.

KCL's 5 Giftmaxxing Strategies to Shop Smarter This Holiday Season

From Black Friday deals to everyday essentials, Wheeler and Demer share five strategies to help shoppers avoid retail pricing traps, recognize real value, and get more out of their holiday budgets.

A sale price isn't the same as a good price. Start with your list and a target price for every item. A 40-ounce Stanley tumbler lists around $45 and often goes“on sale” for $30, but KCL's deal experts know the price worth getting excited about is $22 to $28. If an item hits your number, buy it. If it doesn't, wait.Black Friday doesn't guarantee the lowest price on every product. Every category hits its low at a different point: name-brand vacuums often see their best prices over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while coffee makers and air fryers are often cheapest on Cyber Monday. Check price history, or let KCL's deal experts do it for you at kclgifts.com.Retailers don't always price identical products the same way, and the best value may come from an unexpected place. Compare prices across stores, look at alternative colors or styles, and do the math on gift sets and bundles. Last season's color or a different package size can mean meaningful savings without sacrificing quality.The advertised sale price is only the starting point. Look for opportunities to combine store promotions, manufacturer coupons, loyalty rewards, discounted gift cards, and cash back. When offers can be stacked, the final price can be significantly lower than what's shown on the shelf or product page.Retailers use countdown clocks, minimum-spend promotions, and limited-time offers to encourage shoppers to spend more. Spending $100 to save $20 isn't a win if you only needed $50 worth of merchandise. And store cash earned today is a reward for a future purchase, not money off today's bill. Calculate your actual out-of-pocket cost, factor in shipping and rewards, and don't let a promotion make the purchasing decision for you.

For holiday deals, price comparisons, and expert shopping advice, visit kclgifts.com, where The Krazy Coupon Lady helps shoppers cut through the promotional noise and make every holiday dollar go further.

About the Survey

The Krazy Coupon Lady surveyed 2,143 shoppers Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2026. Year-over-year comparisons draw on KCL's prior holiday shopper surveys from 2024 and 2025, which asked the same questions. Percentages are based on respondents who answered each question. Findings reflect the company's value-driven, deal-savvy shopping community and are not nationally representative.

About The Krazy Coupon Lady

The Krazy Coupon Lady is a free website and app that helps people shop smarter and save money on groceries, everyday essentials and gifts. Its shopping experts track prices, compare retailer offers, uncover savings opportunities, and help shoppers know when to buy, when to wait and how to make every dollar go further. Find holiday savings at kclgifts.com.

Media Contact

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Lisa Peterson PR for The Krazy Coupon Lady

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