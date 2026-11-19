MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invite-only evening in San Francisco on February 18, 2027, will bring together a curated group of CFOs and finance executives

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, will host Net 30 SF, an applied AI summit for finance teams, on Thursday, February 18, 2027, from 4 to 7 p.m. PT at the Footwork headquarters in San Francisco.







Official summit invite for Net 30

Net 30 brings together finance leaders at a time when companies are increasingly focused on obtaining measurable value from the AI. A November Genpact survey of more than 2,000 executives found that 79% of enterprises now run AI agents in production, but only 15% have fully tied their AI investments to P&L outcomes.

The inaugural Net 30 took place in New York on October 21, 2026, at the Times Center, where CFOs, operators and researchers shared their perspectives on applied AI in finance. Speakers came from McKinsey, Coatue, Wharton, Clay, Revvity, B. Braun Medical, TechCrunch, and more to discuss how AI is reshaping the finance function - covering everything from the evolution of the CFO role, to agent guardrails, and cash flow as a growth metric.

Highlights included:



In a session on moving from pilots to practice, McKinsey's Damian Lewandowski gave a measured view of enterprise AI adoption, citing McKinsey research that found only about 6% of companies consider themselves on track against their business case

On the closing panel about the CFO's new mandate, Revvity's Jason Pratt shared that the company has reduced DSO by 27% since its divestiture, bringing in about $56 million in cash and giving Revvity room to invest in the business faster Kavi Suri, former CFO of HeyGen, recalled that the company's finance team was three people when it passed $200 million in ARR, and spoke about how the finance leader's role changes as AI takes on more of the reporting work, leaving more room to own the business's outcomes

The San Francisco program picks up where New York left off, with a closer look at what it takes to get from AI in production to results on the P&L:



Measuring the return on AI agents, and which outcomes hold at enterprise scale

Shaping the modern finance team, from talent hired to the work no longer staffed

Maintaining trust with auditors and boards with AI workflows Enabling cash flow unlock with finance agents, and utilizing cash flow as a growth metric

The full speaker program will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Many of the AI agents entering finance are being built in San Francisco. Net 30 SF brings together the people building these agents and the CFOs deciding how to deploy them across their organizations,” said George Kurdin, co-founder and CEO of Monk.

Attendance at Net 30 SF is complimentary and by invitation. Requests may be submitted at monk.com/net30-sf.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable (AR) automation platform designed to streamline the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle for B2B companies.

Powered by our autonomous AI agents, Monk eliminates manual AR work for your team by handling invoice follow-ups and questions from customers on your behalf. The team also takes cash application, dispute resolution, credit risk management, and portal submissions off your plate by leveraging frontier models and seamlessly integrating with modern finance stacks to support your AR team.

The team includes second-time founders and engineers from D.E. Shaw, Google, Bolt, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Headquartered in New York, Monk manages billions in receivables for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

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