The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 records and transcribes meetings in 16 languages, then writes an AI summary with key points and action items.

iFLYTEK AINOTE AI-powered E Ink digital notebooks available at Harvey Norman Australia

Discover how iFLYTEK's AI-powered E Ink notebooks are transforming the way Australians take notes, manage meetings and stay productive.

AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iFLYTEK Australia has provided an overview of the integration of artificial intelligence and electronic paper technology within its AINOTE digital notebook series, outlining applications for workplace documentation, education and information management.The AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 incorporate speech recognition, handwriting recognition and AI-assisted summarisation within two electronic paper hardware formats. Both devices are currently available in the Australian market through Harvey Norman and iFLYTEK Australia's online retail platform.iFLYTEK AINOTE 2: A Powerful AI Notebook for ProfessionalsFor business professionals, executives, researchers and people who spend much of their day in meetings, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 offers a digital workspace designed around productivity.Featuring a 10.65-inch, 300 PPI E Ink display and an ultra-thin 4.2 mm design, AINOTE 2 delivers a spacious writing experience while remaining highly portable.Its paper-like writing surface allows users to take handwritten notes, annotate documents, create mind maps and organise daily tasks without the distractions commonly associated with traditional tablets.What makes AINOTE 2 particularly compelling is its built-in AI meeting intelligence.The device supports real-time speech transcription, AI-generated meeting summaries and intelligent note organisation, helping users review key discussions and follow-up actions more efficiently.Handwritten notes can also be converted into editable, searchable digital text, allowing important ideas to be found and reused without manually rewriting them.With multilingual transcription and translation capabilities, AINOTE 2 is especially relevant for professionals working across international teams and multilingual environments.Best suited for: Business professionals, managers, researchers, consultants and users who regularly work with meetings, documents and detailed handwritten notes.iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2: Compact AI Productivity for Everyday LifeFor users who prioritise portability, the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 brings intelligent note-taking into a compact 8.2-inch E Ink device.Designed for students, educators, commuters and business travellers, AINOTE Air 2 offers the convenience of a lightweight digital notebook without sacrificing essential AI productivity features.Its paper-like display supports natural handwriting, while adjustable 24-level warm and cool front lighting makes reading and writing more convenient in different environments.Beyond handwriting, AINOTE Air 2 offers AI-assisted transcription, meeting summaries, handwriting recognition and translation capabilities.Students can use the device to capture lecture notes and organise study materials, while professionals can record meeting discussions, manage daily tasks and access important documents while travelling.The device also supports document scanning and digital reading, helping users keep their notes and reference materials organised in one place.Best suited for: University students, teachers, commuters, frequent travellers and anyone seeking a compact AI notebook for daily productivity.AI Note-Taking: More Than Just Digital HandwritingBoth AINOTE devices reflect a growing shift towards intelligent productivity tools that combine traditional note-taking habits with modern AI capabilities.Rather than focusing on entertainment, these devices are built around practical everyday activities such as writing, reading, recording meetings, organising documents and managing information.Their E Ink displays provide a paper-like reading and writing experience, while AI tools help turn handwritten notes and spoken conversations into more accessible digital content.The result is a more focused approach to productivity, where users can spend less time organising information and more time acting on it.Which iFLYTEK AINOTE Should You Choose?The choice ultimately depends on your working style.If you regularly attend meetings, annotate detailed documents or prefer a larger writing surface, AINOTE 2 provides a spacious digital workspace with advanced AI productivity tools.If portability, commuting, studying or everyday note-taking is your priority, AINOTE Air 2 offers a compact and versatile alternative.Both devices combine the natural experience of handwriting with intelligent digital features, offering Australian consumers new ways to work, learn and stay organised.Available at Harvey Norman AustraliaBoth iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 are available through Harvey Norman Australia, making the AI notebook range more accessible to Australian consumers.Customers can explore the products through Harvey Norman's online store or check availability at participating retail locations.For more information, visit:Harvey Norman AustraliaOfficial iFLYTEK Australia Websitehref="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">iflytekau/About iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is a global artificial intelligence technology company specialising in intelligent speech recognition, natural language processing, machine translation and AI-powered productivity solutions.Through its AINOTE product series, iFLYTEK brings together natural handwriting, intelligent speech technology and digital information management to help users work, learn and communicate more efficiently.Product features and service availability may vary. Certain AI or offline services may require additional subscriptions or network connectivity.

Rachel Cao

iFLYTEK Australia

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iFLYTEK Australia Outlines AI Note-Taking Applications for Work and Education News Provided By AI Online November 19, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology



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