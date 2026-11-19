Prices have stabilized below their 2024 peak, while homes are selling faster-an opening for buyers considering Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers considering Emeryville may find an opportunity in a market where prices have held steady after a recent reset and homes are moving faster. With AI-related investment drawing attention to the region, the current market gives prospective buyers a chance to explore Emeryville while its median sale price remains well below its 2024 peak.

The median sale price fell 16.4% from $537,500 in 2024 to $449,500 in 2025. In 2026, it has held at $452,500, a 0.7% increase. That points to stabilization, rather than a broad price rebound.

At the same time, the median time on market has dropped from 30 days to 25-a 17% improvement. Homes are selling more quickly, though the current pace remains slower than 2022, when the median was 18 days.

“Emeryville is showing some encouraging signs for buyers,” said Tia Hunnicutt, interim CEO of Bridge Association of REALTORS, and bridgeMLS.“Home prices have stabilized well below their 2024 levels, even as properties are selling faster. For first-time buyers, young professionals, and those looking to be part of Emeryville, this could be an opportunity to enter the market at a more accessible price point before conditions shift.”

AI-related growth is increasing interest in the region, but current sales data does not yet show that prices are rising because of the AI boom. Buyers should consider their own needs, finances and timeline as they evaluate the market.

About bridgeMLS

bridgeMLS is a Regional Multiple Listing Service serving REALTORS® and real estate professionals across Northern California, including members of the Bridge Association of REALTORS®, Delta Association of REALTORS®, and Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS®. Through innovative technology, comprehensive property data, and industry collaboration, bridgeMLS supports real estate professionals and promotes an efficient, transparent real estate marketplace.

Tia Hunnicutt, Interim Chief Executive Officer

bridgeMLS

+1 510-499-9249

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Emeryville Buyers Have a Window of Opportunity as Market Activity Picks Up News Provided By bridgeMLS November 19, 2026, 23:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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