CM Yogi Assures Strict Action After Minor Dies in Gorakhpur Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met with the family of the minor boy who tragically lost his life after being hit by a bulldozer during a Samajwadi Party PDA rally in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister has assured the bereaved family of swift and strict action against those responsible, directing local law enforcement to ensure all suspects are apprehended and jailed immediately.

Family Seeks Justice Amid Political Controversy

The victim's father, Omkar Singh, expressed frustration over the politicisation of his son's death, emphasizing that the family's only demand is justice and the confinement of the guilty. He noted that the Chief Minister has issued clear directives to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police to handle the matter decisively. The victim's mother, Archana Singh, raised concerns regarding the lack of safety arrangements during the rally, noting that schools and roads should have been secured to prevent such a tragedy.

Official Stance on the Incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the incident, labeling it an unforgivable act and alleging that Samajwadi Party workers had murdered the boy. Highlighting the family's connection to the historic Chauri Chaura incident, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that hooliganism and anarchy will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.