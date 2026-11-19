Suryakumar Yadav Honoured with Outstanding Achievement Award Today

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his Outstanding Achievement Award to everyone who supported and believed in him throughout his cricketing journey, expressing gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former India captain Rohit Sharma, ex-head coach Rahul Dravid and current head coach Gautam Gambhir. Suryakumar was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.

Following the recognition, the Indian cricketer took to Instagram to acknowledge the people who played an important role in his journey. "This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and gave me the confidence to dream bigger," Suryakumar wrote. Expressing gratitude to Jay Shah, Suryakumar recalled the opportunity he received when Shah was serving as the BCCI Secretary and said it changed his journey. "@jayshah220988 Sir, when you were BCCI Secretary, you trusted me with an opportunity that changed my journey. Today, seeing you as the ICC Chairman makes that journey even more special," he added.

The 36-year-old also thanked Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for trusting him with the responsibility of leading the Indian team. "@rohitsharma45 bhai and Rahul Dravid Sir, thank you for believing in me and making me the captain when it mattered most. You gave me the confidence to lead, to learn and to grow. I will always carry that faith with me," Suryakumar wrote. He also acknowledged Gautam Gambhir's support during his journey as coach, thanking him for standing by him and backing him at every step.

"@gautamgambhir55 bhai, thank you for standing by me, backing me and supporting me through every step of this journey as coach. Your belief and support have meant a lot to me. And to my family, lots of love. This one is truly special. Jai Hind," he concluded. The Mumbai batter has enjoyed a productive run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27, with a series of explosive performances strengthening his bid for an international return.