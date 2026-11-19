PM Modi Chairs Departmental Summit on Social Justice and Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the valedictory session of the Departmental Summit on Social Justice and Empowerment at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan earlier on Thursday. As per the official release, the Summit brought together Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories for focused deliberations on strengthening social inclusion, empowerment of people with disabilities, prevention of substance abuse and innovative approaches to public participation.

Prime Minister appreciated the extensive deliberations and observed that the discussions and action points emerging from the Summit reflected a shared sense of purpose among the Centre and States. He emphasised that the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism should guide implementation, with States learning from one another's experiences and innovations.

Emphasising the importance of Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister observed that community participation could play a significant role in creating awareness among parents about developmental disabilities and the importance of early identification. He noted that hesitation, fear of social stigma and lack of awareness often prevent parents from recognising or seeking timely support for their children. He observed that a community-based approach could help address parental hesitation and make early intervention more acceptable. He called for innovative approaches to awareness generation, particularly by leveraging technology to communicate important messages in simple and accessible ways. He also suggested that States could organise start-up competitions to encourage young innovators to develop affordable aids and assistive devices, particularly for improving mobility, accessibility and participation in sports and everyday activities.

Discussing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister emphasised that efforts to address substance abuse must go beyond routine and symbolic activities. He suggested involving schools through essay-writing, debates, oratory competitions and other activities to generate awareness among young people and encourage wider societal participation. He also highlighted the importance of sharing the experiences of individuals who have successfully overcome addiction. Emphasising a whole-of-nation approach, the Prime Minister called for greater involvement of communities, spiritual organisations, educational institutions and Ministries in efforts towards a Nasha Mukt Bharat. He stressed that lasting behavioural change could be achieved only when society itself became an active participant in the movement.

Prime Minister reiterated that the Centre and States are partners in a common national endeavour, and that the collective commitment demonstrated during the Summit should be carried forward in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism, contributing towards an inclusive and empowered Viksit Bharat.