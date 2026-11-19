MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offering supports planned spin-off and establishment of Trinzic's capital structure as an independent public company

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that Solar MTS Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBR, has priced its private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2035 (the”Notes”). The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or about December 4, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes are being offered in connection with the planned spin-off of KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business (“MTS”) into an independent, publicly traded company, Trinzic, Inc. (“Trinzic”). The spin-off is anticipated to be completed on January 4, 2027, subject to final approval by KBR's board of directors and other customary conditions. Net proceeds from the offering, together with term loan facilities that Trinzic expects to draw upon concurrently with the spin-off, will be used to fund a portion of the cash distribution to be made to KBR in connection with the spin-off and to pay related fees and expenses. KBR expects to use the proceeds from the distribution to repay outstanding indebtedness as previously disclosed. The proceeds of the Notes offering will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the spin-off and certain other escrow release conditions. If such conditions are not met by March 31, 2027, the Notes will be redeemed at 100% of principal plus accrued interest.

Following consummation of the spin-off, it is expected that Trinzic will assume all obligations as issuer of the Notes and the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of Trinzic's domestic subsidiaries that guarantees its new senior credit facilities.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Notes and related guarantees are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes or related guarantees will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About KBR

KBR is a global technology and services company helping customers solve complex challenges across energy, food and agriculture, and industrial and critical infrastructure markets. Combining differentiated technology, engineering and operational expertise, and global delivery capabilities, KBR works across the asset lifecycle to help customers shape investments, deliver projects and optimize operations. With approximately 16,000 employees across more than 30 countries, KBR is focused on delivering better outcomes for customers in markets critical to the world's future.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the planned spin-off of Trinzic, the expected timing and completion of the spin-off, the offering of the Notes and Trinzic's contemplated new senior credit facilities, the expected use of proceeds of the Notes by Trinzic and, for any proceeds distributed to KBR, the expected timing of closing of the Notes offering and the execution of other financing transactions in connection with the spin-off, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, market risks and uncertainties, the completion of the Notes offering, and those set forth in the Form 10 filed by Trinzic, KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Gabe Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations-Designate

713-753-5082

...

Media

Kimberly Schwandt

Vice President, Marketing and Communications-Designate

713-753-3800

...