Walner Law Thanksgiving Meal Kits & Turkey Giveaway 2026

Walner Law and Senator Willie Preston will give 500 South Side families a grocery bag and a turkey or ham on Sunday, November 22, in Auburn Gresham.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walner Law, in partnership with the Office of 16th District State Senator Preston and Living Fresh Market, the nation's largest Black owned supermarket, is proud to announce our annual Thanksgiving Food Drive drive is a large-scale community initiative aimed at families in the area has a joyful holiday meal.The event will take place on Sunday, November 22, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until supplies last, at 1156 W. 79th St., in the parking lot of BJ's MARKET & BAKERY.What's Offered:.Free grocery bags filled with essential Thanksgiving staples..Options for turkey or ham..Drive-thru and walk-up options for easy access.“For over 50 years, our goal has been clear: to fight for the future of our clients. That same mission extends to the future of our city,” said Jon Walner, President & CEO at Walner Law.“Partnering with Senator Preston and Living Fresh Market to ensure our Chicago Southside neighbors have a meal is not just charity; it is the duty of every firm that calls Chicago home. We are here to serve, both in and out of the courtroom.”The initiative is expected to serve 500 families., providing essential holiday items and combating food insecurity during one of the most important times of the year.How to Secure a Bag:No registration is needed. One grocery bag and one turkey or ham will be distributed per household. First come, first served, until supplies run out. Walk-ups and drive-ups are welcome while supplies last.For more info: Call (708) 616-4478 or email....About Walner Law:Walner Law is a Chicago based personal injury law firm committed to advocating for justice, securing over $1 billion for clients, and supporting local communities through meaningful initiatives.

Jonathan Walner

Walner Law

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Walner Law, Senator Preston Host Thanksgiving Giveaway on South Side News Provided By Walner Law November 19, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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