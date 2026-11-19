City Coffee & Bar Welcomes Guests for Great Food, Live Sports, and Vibrant NYC Nightlife.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, City Coffee & Bar celebrates its neighborhood roots with a special coffee giveaway honoring the local residents who helped it grow.

- Esmerlin LaraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- City Coffee & Bar, a sports bar, restaurant, and hookah lounge on Manhattan's Upper West Side, is celebrating Thanksgiving by giving back to the community that helped it grow. On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the restaurant will offer free coffee to eligible neighborhood residents as a thank-you for their continued support.Located at 914 Columbus Avenue in New York, City Coffee & Bar began as a neighborhood coffee shop and has grown into a destination for dining, live sports, brunch, cocktails, and hookah. The restaurant credits the loyalty of its local customers for helping make that transformation possible."We started as a coffee shop, and our community helped us grow into the sports bar, restaurant, and hookah lounge we are today," said Esmerlin Lara, founder of City Coffee & Bar. "This Thanksgiving, we want to thank the neighbors who have supported us from the beginning. This is our way of giving back."Free Coffee for Local Manhattan ResidentsThe Thanksgiving giveaway welcomes residents living within one mile of City Coffee & Bar, including eligible areas of the Upper West Side, Manhattan Valley, Morningside Heights, and South Harlem.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026Time: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Location: 914 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025Eligibility: Residents within a one-mile radius must show a valid ID confirming their residential address.About City Coffee & BarCity Coffee & Bar brings together great food, live sports, and New York City nightlife on Manhattan's Upper West Side. From weekend brunch and happy hour to cocktails, hookah, and live entertainment, the restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere for locals and visitors to eat, drink, and unwind.For more information visit:

Esmerlin Lara

City Coffee & Bar

+1 646-398-7772

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City Coffee & Bar Gives Back to Manhattan With Free Coffee Before Thanksgiving News Provided By City Coffee & Bar November 19, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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