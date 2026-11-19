MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned moving company, founded in 2018, serves homes and businesses across Northern Arizona with local, long-distance, and out-of-state moves.

- Devin Connor, Spokesperson, Overall MovingPRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overall Moving, a locally owned moving company in Prescott Valley, Arizona, is marking eight years in business in 2026. Founded in 2018, the licensed moving company serves homeowners, renters, and businesses across Northern Arizona, from short local moves to long-distance and out-of-state relocations.Over those eight years, the company has built its work around a full range of moving services. Overall Moving provides residential moving for houses, apartments, and condos, commercial moving for offices and other businesses, long-distance moving and out-of-state moving, loading and unloading help, and packing and crating for belongings that need extra protection.Customers who need a place for their belongings between homes can use the company's storage services, and customers who want added protection can choose full value protection. Under the federal default, known as released value protection, a damaged item is reimbursed by weight, commonly about 60 cents per pound, regardless of what it is worth. Full value protection replaces that with coverage based on the value of the shipment, settled through repair, replacement, or a cash settlement.The company serves Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Dewey-Humboldt, Paulden, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Phoenix. Its Prescott Valley location is at 2700 N Lake Valley Rd, Suite F28.Overall Moving is licensed and registered as an interstate carrier, with DOT number 4322387 and MC number 1686812. Customers can look up both numbers on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's public SAFER database before they hire any moving company.For customers planning a move, the company encourages a few simple steps: confirm that any mover is licensed and registered, ask for a written estimate that lists what is included, share details such as stairs, long carries, and specialty items when requesting a quote, and book early for busy periods such as summer and the end of the month.Customers can request a free quote by calling (928) 470-2754 or visiting overallmoving.

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Overall Moving Prescott Valley

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Overall Moving Marks Eight Years Serving Prescott Valley and Northern Arizona News Provided By Rotate Digital November 19, 2026, 22:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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