MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Caribbean and Alaska Sailings Pair Destination Discovery with Chef-Curated Dining for Intimate Onboard Experiences

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea, along with a21 and Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), announces the lineup for Chefs Making Waves Destination: Alaska and unveils new port for Caribbean sailing, Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos.

The 2027 adventures kick off April 20-24, 2027 with a Caribbean sailing round-trip from Miami aboard Norwegian Jewel, bringing together another exciting collection of culinary talent, destinations and exclusive onboard experiences. Rachael Ray joins Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon, hosts of“Chewed Up,” alongside Kardea Brown, Tiffany Derry, Duff Goldman, Marcus Samuelsson, Robbie Felice, Joe Isidori and Giorgio Rapicavoli. The voyage includes a stop in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos, where crystal-clear turquoise waters, powder-soft white-sand beaches, and the laid-back charm of island life set the scene for an unforgettable Caribbean escape.

In September, Chefs Making Waves heads to Alaska for a seven-night voyage, sailing September 21-28, 2027, round-trip from Seattle aboard Norwegian Jade. Along the way, guests will discover incredible destinations and enjoy immersive culinary programming with some of the most recognizable personalities in food. David Chang will be joined in Alaska by Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Kevin Lee, Marc Murphy, Stephanie Izard, Shota Nakajima and Andrew Zimmern. The itinerary features Juneau, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia, pairing time ashore and Alaska's scenery with an onboard experience built around food, conversation and community. Each destination has its own unique charm, but Glacier Bay is a bucket list experience because a National Park Ranger or local Tlingit cultural guide boards the ship to provide live narration, hosts educational programs and stamps national park passport books.

“Travel changes your perspective of food, and Alaska offers us a whole new landscape to explore,” said David Chang.“Spending a week with this group of chefs and people who are just as curious about what they're eating as where they're going is really exciting to me. There will be time to cook, ask questions and get into the stories behind a dish, which make this a one-of-a-kind experience for chefs and guests alike.”

Chefs Making Waves Destination: Alaska is designed to give guests time to enjoy the destination while getting to know the culinary personalities behind the food. Live culinary demonstrations, chef-hosted activities and conversations about the inspirations and experiences that shaped the lineup bring guests beyond the screen and into a shared vacation experience.

Food remains at the center of the journey. Multiple chefs from the lineup will curate menus onboard, with restaurants dedicated to a variety of cuisine offerings.

Across both sailings, Chefs Making Waves brings culinary fans together for a vacation shaped by hospitality, intentional programming and a shared love of food. The multiday format creates space for guests to enjoy chef-led experiences, connect with fellow food lovers and explore each destination without limiting the experience to a single meal or demonstration.

Guests booking Chefs Making Waves Destination: Alaska can secure their reservations with a $100-per-person initial deposit when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing through Jan. 21, 2027. Single-occupancy staterooms require a $200 initial deposit, and any purchased travel protection premium is also due at booking. Remaining payments will be divided into monthly installments.

For guests joining both 2027 cruises, the Double Dip program offers an additional experience aboard the Alaska sailing. The first 300 cabins to book both voyages will receive access to a special autograph session with onboard talent. Eligible guests will be assigned to a 60-minute session; access to specific talent or all participating talent is not guaranteed. Qualifying cabins will be notified within three business days once both reservations are verified.

For more information and to book either sailing, visit chefsmakingwaves.com or alaska.chefsmakingwaves.com.

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About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 495,000 guests on over 215 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. 2026 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at.

About a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21's portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at .

About EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group)

EBG is an e-commerce company that specializes in entertainment, travel and merchandising products and services through its proprietary platforms including the largest entertainment perks brands, TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits and Working Advantage. Through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels, the company generates millions of transactions annually in entertainment, sports, travel, retail and services. EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions, and owns and operates a network of consumer and membership-based websites. EBG was a producing partner for In Residence on Broadway featuring limited-run performances with Mel Brooks, Morrissey, Dave Chappelle, Criss Angel, Barry Manilow and others. EBG has fueled its growth through investment partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert Organization, as well as through other acquisitions. Learn more at .

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