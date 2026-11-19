MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 17, the Shenzhen Urban Time Center was unveiled at the Longgang Robot Block, noted by Publicity Department of the Longgang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shenzhen. Alongside the launch of a silicon-based clock installation tailored for human-machine collaborative timing scenarios, a fleet of robots held a synchronized time-setting ceremony.

That same day, 151 humanoid robots performed an energetic group dance across the block, setting a new Guinness World Record. The block's wide array of robots and AI products captivated journalists joining the 2026 APEC Week city media tour. As China's first Embodied AI Robot Demonstration Street, the Longgang Robot Street is becoming a standout sci-tech card presented by Shenzhen to the Asia-Pacific during the APEC events.

Walking through the block, visitors are immediately impressed by the vibrant innovative energy of the AI industry. At the world's first AI 6S Store, AI-powered creation is within easy reach. Bringing together global AI hardware and innovative applications, the store integrates six core functions: Show, Sale, School, Social, Solution, and Startup. Leveraging a "front-store, back-factory" model linked with Shenzhen's supply chain, it bridges scenario experiences with demand, added by Publicity Department of the Longgang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shenzhen. Enterprises, developers, and makers receive end-to-end support - from concept validation and rapid prototyping to product delivery - while dramatically lowering trial-and-error costs for hardware innovation among Asia-Pacific SMEs.

Last month, the world's first AI 6S Store marked its first anniversary. Over the past year, it has welcomed 300,000 visits - including 30,000 from overseas - and brought together more than 450 brands, launching over 600 innovative AI products with the value of potential orders exceeding RMB 100 million, according to the Publicity Department of the Longgang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shenzhen.

"From offering experiences and launching innovative products to building an industrial ecosystem, the AI 6S Store has become Longgang's 'AI Parlor,' where global makers and supply chains converge to rapidly turn ideas into products," said a store representative.

Behind the vibrancy of this single block lies a rock-solid industrial foundation. According to a Longgang District government official, Longgang - crowned China's "No. 1 Industrial District" after topping the national ranking of Top 100 Industrial Districts for eight consecutive years - boasts deep roots in mechatronics and a complete industrial system that offers a vast application market for automation equipment. Backed by a full-chain industrial foundation of 13,000 robotics supply-chain enterprises and over 800 AI sci-tech firms, the district is tapping deep into local mechatronic strengths such as 3C precision machining, automated equipment, and smart warehousing, breaking down cross-sector technical barriers to embed frontier AI across the entire lifecycle of precision manufacturing.

Since rolling out its "All in AI" strategy, Longgang has become the first district in China to establish a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (Robotics) Administration directly under the district government, advancing industrial development in an organized and systematic manner.

Demand-driven, application-led, and scenario-first - this defines Longgang's distinctive development path for AI and robotics. The district has opened up its entire territory as a "super laboratory" for pilot-scale testing, small-scale trials, and validation of frontier technologies, accelerating the transition of AI and robotics from the lab into commercial markets and everyday life. Based in Longgang, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Application Scenario Innovation Center has rolled out 793 "City + AI" application scenarios.

"Openness, Innovation, Cooperation" are the three priority areas of APEC. Leveraging the multilateral platform of APEC, the Longgang Robot Block continues to open up new space for Asia-Pacific cooperation, spurring exchanges and partnerships among Asia-Pacific SMEs in embodied AI, service robotics, and industrial intelligence.

Riding the momentum of APEC, Longgang is continuously strengthening its full-chain robotics and AI ecosystem. Driven by application scenarios and anchored by its industrial base, the district extends an open invitation for cooperation across the Asia-Pacific as it marches steadily toward its goal of becoming a world-leading AI and robotics industrial hub.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Meng, Tel: 86-10-63074558