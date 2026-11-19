MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insights reveal how finance professionals are utilizing AI, real-time data, and strategic decision-making, and uncover how financial intelligence can unlock business potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange, Inc., a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced key findings from its new 2027 Trends Survey of mid-market finance leaders.

The findings uncover that while many organizations are implementing AI for automation and operational efficiency, the biggest potential is a more intelligent, strategic approach to financial management and organizational strategy. Below highlights some key findings from the report:

AI Adoption is Widespread, But Strategic Impact Lags



Most organizations are using AI in finance functions, but few are connecting it across workflows to inform strategic decision-making.

Among respondents using AI, 79% report a positive impact on finance and accounting. However, only 6% report deep integration of AI into financial operations and decision-making. Adoption success shows improvement in fraud detection, with 85% reporting AI is effective at helping their organization detect, prevent, or reduce payment fraud.



Finance Teams Scale Up in Size and Skill



While many feared a workforce reduction, the survey found that AI is pushing finance teams to train and hire employees to lead a more strategic finance function.

64% of organizations using AI say it has upskilled existing employees. 33% of respondents said the use of AI has created new roles, aligning with the nearly half of finance leaders who said they expect their finance and accounting teams to increase in size over the next three years.



Insight-Led Decisions Rise as Spend Visibility Sharpens



At 95%, nearly all respondents report moderate or high visibility into overall financial performance, but visibility drops in accounts payable, procurement activity and purchase orders, and employee, corporate cards, and travel costs. Real-time visibility translates to real benefits including faster decision-making (54%), reduced financial risk (54%), and improved forecasting (50%).

2027 Will See the Rise of Financial Intelligence



More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents report using financial intelligence for operational or strategic decision-making within the finance or accounting function. However, only 12% of respondents said it's embedded in strategic decision-making across the organization.

The survey identifies five levels of financial intelligence and reports 50% of respondents fall within the two lowest levels. In 2027, finance leaders need to establish where their organization sits on the spectrum and identify what is needed to advance its insights and visibility into widespread financial intelligence.



“In 2026, we saw AI's value come to fruition as finance professionals reshaped their day-to-day operations,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder of AvidXchange.“This research not only gives us insight into where organizations are in their AI journey, but it reinforces our role in shaping our customers' next chapter in the journey. Looking ahead, as finance teams continue to break out of the back office and position themselves as strategic partners, AvidXchange can help them access the financial intelligence needed to transform their businesses.”

To read about all seven trends and to identify your team's financial intelligence level, download the full report.

Survey Methodology: AvidXchange conducted a survey, via Hanover Research, of 450 U.S. finance and accounting leaders at midmarket organizations with annual revenues between $50 million and $1 billion. Respondents were managers or above with purchasing decision-making authority or influence.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is the AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solution built for midmarket businesses. We combine AI that eliminates manual work with over 25 years of experience and data intelligence to get it right, so finance teams can move faster, pay smarter, and operate with complete confidence. Over 8,000 growth-driven businesses rely on AvidXchange to deliver greater efficiency, tighter control, and real-time visibility into their AP process and to execute millions of payments with accuracy and enhanced security through our proprietary payment network. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

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