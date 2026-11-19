All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical celebrates its 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award, marking its third consecutive win and sixth recognition overall. We Earned Our Stars!

Three consecutive BBB Pinnacle Awards! All Star celebrates its sixth recognition and continued commitment to excellence in Houston.

- Ed Newby, OwnerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical is proud to announce that it has received the 2026 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Pinnacle Award, marking its third consecutive year earning this recognition and its sixth award overall.Three consecutive years. Six recognitions. One consistent commitment to doing business the right way.This latest achievement adds to the company's previous BBB Pinnacle Award recognitions in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2024, and 2025. For All Star, this milestone represents years of dedication to customer satisfaction, ethical business practices, and dependable service throughout Houston, Texas, and surrounding communities.A LEGACY BUILT ON TRUST AND ACCOUNTABILITYFounded in 2010, All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical is a family-owned company providing heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers.From its early beginnings to becoming an established home services provider in the Houston area, the company has maintained a straightforward philosophy: put customers first, deliver quality workmanship, and stand behind the work performed.The BBB Pinnacle Award recognition reinforces the importance of maintaining high business standards and building lasting relationships with the customers and communities the company serves.Winning the BBB Pinnacle Award for the third consecutive year is an incredible achievement for our entire team. Being recognized six times throughout the years makes it even more meaningful. We believe that trust is earned through consistency, accountability, and doing what is right for our customers. This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the relationships we've built with the Houston community," said Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical.MORE THAN AN AWARD: A COMMITMENT TO HOUSTON HOMEOWNERSAll Star understands that homeowners need more than someone to fix an air conditioner, repair a plumbing issue, or address an electrical concern. They need a company they can trust inside their homes.That responsibility drives the company's approach to every service call, from routine maintenance and system replacements to complex plumbing and electrical repairs.All Star proudly serves homeowners throughout Houston, including Cypress, Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, Katy, Willowbrook, and Jersey Village.As the company celebrates this latest achievement, its focus remains on delivering reliable solutions, maintaining professional standards, and continuing to earn the confidence of the community it serves.ABOUT ALL STAR A/C, PLUMBING & ELECTRICALAll Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical is a family-owned home services company established in 2010 and headquartered in the Houston, Texas area. The company provides residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, and electrical services. Built on a foundation of integrity, quality workmanship, and customer-focused service, All Star is committed to helping homeowners maintain safe, comfortable, and dependable homes.CONTACTAll Star A/C, Plumbing & ElectricalHouston, TexasWebsite:Phone: 1-855-367-6922Email:...

Ed Newby

All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical

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All Star A/C, Plumbing & Electrical Earns BBB Pinnacle Award for Third Consecutive Year, Marking Six Total Recognitions News Provided By All Star A/C Plumbing, Electrical November 19, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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